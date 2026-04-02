Amico Introduces Press-Down Slim 6-Inch Recessed LED Downlight, Expanding Options For Residential Retrofit Projects

Amico today announced the release of its Press-Down Slim Recessed LED Downlight (6-inch), a new recessed LED option intended for residential remodeling and retrofit applications.

Product:

The new model expands Amico's existing recessed lighting portfolio, including its canless recessed lighting assortment, which is commonly used in projects where traditional housings may be less practical due to limited ceiling depth or overhead obstructions.

New product overview According to Amico, the Press-Down Slim Recessed LED Downlight features:



A press-down adjustment approach intended to make on-fixture setting changes, such as selecting color temperature, more convenient during setup

Selectable CCT to support different residential room preferences Output listed at 1050 lumens (per product page specifications)



Market context Homeowners and contractors comparing recessed lighting products in the U.S. often consider multiple brands and product lines, depending on project requirements and retail availability. Common alternatives include Halo, Lithonia Lighting, Juno, and Commercial Electric, among others.

Editorial reference Amico also noted that its recessed lighting products have appeared in mainstream home-improvement editorial coverage. In BobVila's roundup,“The Best Recessed Lighting Options,” Amico is included among the publication's recommended picks.

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Availability:

The Press-Down Slim 6-inch Recessed LED Downlight is available now:

More recessed lighting options:

Optional background resource General recessed lighting installation overview: