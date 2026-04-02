Mygevity Announces Nationwide Launch Of Integrated Health Data Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) New system centralizes at-home DNA testing, biological age assessment, and lab diagnostics into a unified reporting experience

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - April 2, 2026 - MyGevity announced the nationwide launch of its integrated health data platform designed to bring together at-home genetic testing, biological age measurement, and clinical lab diagnostics in a single, consolidated system. The platform was developed to provide users with a clearer understanding of their personal health information by organizing multiple data sources that are traditionally delivered separately.







The launch follows the company's multi-year effort to simplify how individuals access and interpret health-related data. MyGevity CEO Will Barton founded the company after encountering significant challenges in managing his own test results from multiple sources. According to Barton, the experience revealed how fragmented the process can be for individuals receiving genetic, epigenetic, and biometric information.“Most systems give data in different formats and with varying levels of explanation,” Barton said.“Our goal with MyGevity was to create a structured, centralized platform that presents this information more cohesively.”

The MyGevity platform connects three primary components:



At-home DNA testing processed in CLIA-certified laboratories

Biological age testing using the DunedinPACE algorithm developed through research at Duke University and Columbia University Comprehensive lab diagnostics provided through Quest Diagnostics' national network of patient service centers

Each user receives access to a personal genomics coach who assists in interpreting genetic data and navigating the platform's reporting tools. The coaching component is included with every DNA kit and is intended to help individuals better understand how to read and contextualize the information provided within their reports. MyGevity emphasizes that this guidance is informational and is not a substitute for clinical medical advice.

Platform Structure and Data Integration

The newly launched platform organizes data across several categories, including genetics, epigenetics, and laboratory biomarkers. Rather than presenting the information as individual standalone reports, the system aggregates results into a consolidated dashboard. The company states that this structure is intended to reduce the complexity users may face when attempting to compare results from different testing sources.

MyGevity uses an internal AI-supported framework to analyze cross-referenced data points. According to the company, this framework is designed to identify patterns and highlight areas of potential relevance within users' reports. The system does not generate medical diagnoses or treatment recommendations but instead focuses on presenting the available information in a clearer format.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Meglin noted that the purpose of the platform is organization, not prediction.“The objective is to help people view their information in a way that is easier to navigate,” Dr. Meglin said.“Many individuals receive complex laboratory and genomic data that can be difficult to interpret on their own. The platform is intended to connect these data sources so users can view them side by side.”

User Experience and Accessibility

MyGevity's DNA and biological age test kits are shipped directly to users' homes. Completed DNA samples are returned to a CLIA-certified laboratory. Biological age analysis is performed on at-home samples using the DunedinPACE methodology. For lab diagnostics, users may complete bloodwork at more than 2,000 Quest Diagnostics locations across the United States.

Once all data sources are processed, results are made available through the MyGevity digital platform. Users can log in to view structured summaries, graphical breakdowns, and category-based reports. The company notes that the emphasis of the platform is clarity rather than interpretation, with genomics coaches available to help users understand the structure of their information and how to navigate the dashboard.

Privacy and Data Handling

MyGevity states that all user data is encrypted and managed in accordance with HIPAA requirements. The company indicates that data security and the protection of personal information are fundamental components of the platform's design. No membership is required to access the service, and users may choose which components of the testing process they want to participate in.

The company also states that it does not sell user genetic or biological data. Information is stored securely and is used solely to generate the reports delivered to each user. MyGevity notes that privacy considerations were implemented during the initial development stages of the platform.

Background and Development

MyGevity is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. The platform's development was informed by a broad increase in consumer interest in genetic and diagnostic testing over the past decade. However, MyGevity's leadership observed that many individuals struggle to interpret multi-source data without structured support. The company states that the platform aims to address this challenge by consolidating data sources that traditionally operate independently of one another.

The inclusion of biological age testing reflects the growing availability of epigenetic research tools for consumer use. MyGevity selected the DunedinPACE methodology due to its academic research background and its use in longitudinal studies. The company emphasizes that the biological age assessment is informational and does not serve as a diagnostic tool.

The MyGevity platform and all associated test kits are available nationwide through the company's official website. Users may order DNA test kits, biological age assessments, or initiate the process for laboratory testing through the site. No membership commitment is required.

About MyGevity

MyGevity is a health technology company based in St. Petersburg, Florida. The company provides an integrated platform combining at-home genetic testing, biological age measurement, and laboratory diagnostics in partnership with Quest Diagnostics. Each DNA kit includes access to a personal genomics coach who helps users understand how to navigate and interpret their reports. The platform is available nationwide. More information can be found at mygevityhealth.





