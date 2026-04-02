Prism Wealth Management Helps Individuals Build Confidence In Retirement Through The Clear Retirement Solution®

MENAFN - GetNews)Prism Wealth Management, a wealth management firm, is helping individuals build confidence as they transition into retirement through the Clear Retirement Solution®, its exclusive planning process designed to give clients better insights into the lifestyle they should be able to enjoy in retirement.







For many individuals approaching retirement, financial planning often involves more than managing investments. Retirement income decisions, including taxes and withdrawal strategies, can introduce additional layers of complexity that require a broader, more coordinated strategy.

Prism Wealth Management developed the Clear Retirement Solution® to help individuals organize and evaluate these decisions through a structured planning process. The process brings together several key areas that commonly shape retirement outcomes – income planning, investment strategies, tax considerations, healthcare planning, and legacy planning.

By examining these financial components together, individuals can better understand how different decisions may influence their retirement income, tax liabilities, and overall long-term financial stability. Rather than focusing on a single aspect of retirement planning, the approach emphasizes coordination across multiple financial areas to create a retirement strategy customized to your needs and goals.

Robert Dodaro, Founder and CEO of Prism Wealth Management, says the process aims to help their clients approach retirement decisions with greater clarity.“Retirement planning today involves more moving parts than many people realize,” Dodaro said.“The Clear Retirement Solution® allows us to look at multiple aspects of a person's financial life together so they can better understand the potential impact of their decisions and feel more confident about the path forward.”

Through this process, Prism Wealth Management works with individuals to identify planning options and develop customized approaches tailored to each client's circumstances and goals. These considerations have now become increasingly relevant as retirement timelines grow longer, and financial environments continue to evolve. Many individuals are now preparing for retirements that may span several decades, making it important to evaluate not only investment performance but also income sustainability, tax efficiency, and other planning priorities.

In addition to its planning process, Prism Wealth Management provides clients access to a secure digital platform designed to help individuals organize their finances and communicate plans to their family if something unexpected happens. This virtual platform allows clients to upload & store confidential financial documents, see all of their financial accounts together, and test their spending plans to make sure they are sustainable.

Individuals interested in learning more about Prism Wealth Management's Clear Retirement Solution® can visit to access additional information or schedule a consultation.







About Prism Wealth Management

Prism Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisor focused on helping individuals navigate complex financial decisions through education, strategic planning, and personalized guidance. The firm works with clients to evaluate retirement income strategies, investment planning, tax considerations, healthcare costs, and legacy goals. Through structured planning, technology, and long-term financial coordination, Prism Wealth Management aims to help individuals approach retirement with greater clarity and confidence.