Ducati Centennial China First Ride In Jinyun: 5,000 Riders From 13 Countries Gather For ISTL International Sports Tourism & Lifestyle Forum

MENAFN - GetNews) Ducati Centennial China First Ride | ISTL Exchange Debuts in Jinyun







Jinyun, China - More than 5,000 motorcyclists from 13 countries gathered in Jinyun this March for the 2026 Focus on China Motorcycle Week, where Ducati officially launched its Centennial China First Ride as a centerpiece of the event. Marking a rare convergence of Italian motorcycle heritage and China's millennium cultural landscape, the gathering also served as the debut of the ISTL International Sports Tourism & Lifestyle Exchange, reinforcing Jinyun's emerging role as a global hub for sports and lifestyle tourism.







Beyond iconic motorcycle brands such as Ducati, the gathering also featured leading lifestyle brands including Viking, with in-depth discussions on industry trends. Notable participants included Aaron Gan Chai Heng, Tourism Consul of Malaysia; Weehoon Tan, VP of Product, Viking China; and Alfonso Orona, Multi-Property General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, who shared insights on integrating luxury hospitality, cultural travel, and global lifestyle.







The event was led by Chatal Huang, Chair of ISTL Exchange & Editor-in-Chief of City Traveler, highlighting the platform's role in bridging motorcycle culture with broader lifestyle sectors.

By blending Ducati's century-old motorcycle culture, the profound heritage of Jinyun, and international tourism resources, ISTL established a high-standard platform for global industry exchange and further positioned Jinyun as an emerging hub for international sports and lifestyle events.









