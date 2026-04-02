Miami Employment Attorney Anisley Tarragona Highlights Five Red Flags Of Workplace Harassment

MIAMI, FL - Recognizing the warning signs of unlawful workplace harassment is a critical first step toward protecting legal rights under both federal and Florida law, yet many employees remain uncertain about where the legal line falls between uncomfortable workplace dynamics and actionable conduct. Miami employment attorney Anisley Tarragona of BT Law Group, PLLC ( ) is highlighting five key indicators that workplace conduct may have crossed from merely unpleasant to legally significant under Title VII and the Florida Civil Rights Act.

According to Miami employment attorney Anisley Tarragona, harassment becomes unlawful when unwelcome conduct of a gender-based nature is severe or pervasive enough to create an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment, or when submission to such conduct is made explicitly or implicitly a condition of employment. Two recognized forms exist under the law: quid pro quo harassment, which involves a supervisor conditioning job benefits on compliance with unwelcome advances, and hostile work environment harassment, which can be created by anyone in the workplace including coworkers, clients, and vendors. "A single incident of quid pro quo harassment may be enough to support a claim because the harm is tied directly to a tangible employment action," explains Tarragona.

Miami employment attorney Anisley Tarragona notes that the five primary red flags include inappropriate comments or jokes of a gender-based nature that are frequent enough to alter the conditions of employment, unwanted physical contact including touching, hugging, or deliberately brushing against someone, persistent requests for dates or favors after being declined, sharing or displaying explicit or offensive materials in the workplace, and differential treatment based on gender identity or orientation. The U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County confirmed that Title VII's prohibition on gender discrimination extends to discrimination based on orientation and gender identity.

Attorney Tarragona emphasizes that hostile work environment claims do not require the harasser to be a supervisor. An employer may be held liable if it knew or should have known about the harassment and failed to take prompt corrective action. Courts evaluate these claims by examining the frequency and severity of the conduct, whether it was physically threatening or humiliating, and whether it unreasonably interfered with the employee's work performance. "Employers have a legal obligation to take reasonable steps to prevent and correct harassment," she adds. "When they fail to act after receiving a complaint, that failure can become part of the legal claim itself."

The firm advises that employees who believe they are experiencing harassment should first report the conduct through their employer's internal complaint process and create a detailed written record of each incident, including dates, times, locations, the individuals involved, and any witnesses present. Filing an internal complaint puts the employer on notice, which is a critical step for preserving legal options. Employers may avoid liability if they can show they maintained an effective anti-harassment policy and the employee unreasonably failed to use it, making internal reporting an important strategic consideration.

If the employer fails to investigate or take meaningful corrective action, affected individuals may file a formal charge with the EEOC Miami District Office at 100 SE 2nd Street, Suite 1500, or with the Florida Commission on Human Relations. The EEOC generally allows up to 300 days to file a charge, while the FCHR provides a 365-day window. Because the agencies operate under a worksharing agreement, a charge filed with one is typically dual-filed with the other.

Tarragona and co-counsel Jason D. Berkowitz of BT Law Group bring a distinctive perspective to harassment cases, having both previously represented management at a national labor and employment firm. That background provides direct insight into how employers and their insurance carriers evaluate claims and what defense strategies are likely to be deployed. Under Title VII, employees who prevail may recover back pay, compensatory damages for emotional distress, and punitive damages subject to federal caps based on employer size. The FCRA provides its own remedies including compensatory damages for mental anguish and punitive damages capped at $100,000. Courts may also award attorney's fees and injunctive relief ordering the employer to stop the harassing behavior or implement new workplace policies.

For those who suspect they are experiencing workplace harassment, consulting with an employment attorney can provide clarity on whether the conduct meets legal thresholds and what steps are most effective to take next.

About BT Law Group, PLLC:

BT Law Group, PLLC is a Miami-based employment law firm dedicated to representing employees in harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wage disputes. Led by attorneys Anisley Tarragona and Jason D. Berkowitz, the firm serves clients throughout Miami-Dade County and South Florida in both English and Spanish. For consultations, call (305) 507-8506.

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