Karen Gildea Hays Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'The Heart Of Success' With Jack Canfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Karen Gildea Hays who will co-author the highly anticipated book,“The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys-revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

As a native Texan, Karen Hays led the way proudly as a successful real estate professional for more than four decades. Beginning her career in 1981, Dallas suburbs were growing and she began learning the ropes in the title insurance industry, soon acquiring her real estate license and adding mortgage lending, house flipping, also opening and managing new title companies to her resume.

Karen began creatively writing stories and poems in high school, where her teacher told her to“never stop writing”, and she took it to heart. She always carried a small spiral notebook in her purse to capture stories and poems on her mind, writing while waiting in appointments, traffic stops while commuting, really any free time she had. Life got busy with marriages, children, divorces, career moves, and family commitments, and she kept writing. She wrote the first book in a tween series for her daughters, she wrote a novel and began a memoir, all unpublished works. She decided to publish a business guidebook in 2016 and is the author of“Dominate Your Real Estate Transaction: Sellers Toolbelt for Success”, updated version in 2025.

In 2026, Karen begins a whole new chapter in her life with her husband Pete, as they created their company Fogey Freedom LLC working together to bring a fun perspective to people over 50 as they age into their best life ahead, through podcasts, live events and vlogs. She founded her business GreatLife Coaching for women over 50 creating a community of fun group coaching events, specialized 1.1 coaching, speaking and live events. Her sister company GreatMinds Business Coaching is designed to work with CEO's, upper and middle management in the title and real estate industry, with focus on retaining top talent and business growth. And why stop there, her unique focus and knowledge of the real estate market in Texas is extensive and she is available to help Sellers and Buyers over 50 downsize and relocate into retirement as a Realtor® with eXp Realty and her website at . Who says you must slowdown in your 60's? Certainly not Karen Hays. It's just more material to finish that Memoir she's been working on for her lifetime, stay tuned!

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Karen Gildea Hays as a co-author of“The Heart of Success.” The book's release is anticipated for Summer 2026.