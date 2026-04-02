Targeted Protein Degradation Market To Reach $9.85 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GetNews)



Targeted Protein Degradation Market by Type [PROTACs (Vepdegestrant, Bavdegalutamide), SERDs (Elacestrant), Molecular Glues (Mezigdomide), LDD, LYTAC/ATAC], Indication (Oncology, Inflammatory), Formulation (Oral), End User - Global Forecast to 2035

According to MarketsandMarkets, the report " Targeted Protein Degradation Market by Type [PROTACs (Vepdegestrant, Bavdegalutamide), SERDs (Elacestrant), Molecular Glues (Mezigdomide), LDD, LYTAC/ATAC], Indication (Oncology, Inflammatory), Formulation (Oral), End User - Global Forecast to 2035, is projected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2035 from USD 0.48 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period.

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is redefining the boundaries of modern drug discovery, offering a paradigm shift from inhibition to elimination of disease-causing proteins. What is accelerating this surge, and why are global pharmaceutical leaders doubling down on this emerging modality?

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



485 Market Data Tables

54 Figures 371 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Targeted Protein Degradation Market - Global Forecast to 2035”.

Why is targeted protein degradation gaining unprecedented traction across the life sciences industry?

The increasing prevalence of oncology and neurodegenerative diseases is driving demand for more precise and effective therapies. Unlike traditional small-molecule inhibitors, TPD approaches-such as PROTACs, molecular glues, and LYTACs-enable the selective degradation of disease-causing proteins, including those previously considered“undruggable.” This capability is significantly expanding the therapeutic landscape and unlocking new opportunities in complex disease areas.

How are innovation and investment shaping the competitive dynamics of this market?

Strong capital inflows from pharmaceutical giants and biotech innovators are accelerating clinical pipelines, supported by promising early-phase efficacy data. Strategic partnerships and licensing agreements are further validating the commercial potential of TPD platforms. However, what challenges remain? The complexity of E3 ligase biology and limited tissue-specific ligase availability continue to pose hurdles in drug design, safety optimization, and target specificity, requiring sustained R&D focus.

What formulation trends are driving adoption?

The oral formulations segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, reflecting a clear industry shift toward patient-centric and scalable therapeutic delivery. Oral TPD therapies offer significant advantages, including improved patient compliance, favorable pharmacokinetics, and cost-efficient distribution. Advances in medicinal chemistry have addressed earlier limitations related to solubility and permeability, enabling the development of orally bioavailable degraders without compromising efficacy. As a result, oral formulations are expected to dominate future clinical pipelines and commercial launches.

Which modality is leading innovation within the TPD ecosystem?

PROTACs (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras) emerged as the fastest-growing segment in 2024, driven by their unique mechanism of action that leverages the ubiquitin-proteasome system to degrade target proteins. Unlike conventional therapies, PROTACs offer enhanced potency, sustained therapeutic effects, and the potential to overcome resistance mechanisms. Clinical-stage candidates such as ARV-471, ARV-110, and NX-2127 are demonstrating promising progress, particularly in oncology. Continuous advancements in linker chemistry, E3 ligase targeting, and oral optimization are further strengthening the clinical and commercial viability of this modality.

Request Sample Pages:

Where is the center of gravity for innovation and growth?

North America accounted for the largest share of the targeted protein degradation market in 2024, supported by a robust R&D ecosystem, strong funding environment, and favorable regulatory landscape. The region hosts leading biotechnology pioneers such as Arvinas, C4 Therapeutics, and Nurix Therapeutics, which are at the forefront of developing next-generation TPD platforms. Regulatory support, including fast track and orphan drug designations, is accelerating clinical development timelines and market entry.

Additionally, the presence of advanced research institutions, extensive clinical trial networks, and strong intellectual property frameworks continues to reinforce North America's leadership. Increasing investments in oncology, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune indications further highlight the region's strategic importance in shaping the future of TPD.

Who are the key players shaping competition and innovation in this market?

Key players driving market innovation include Bristol Myers Squibb, Arvinas, BeiGene, Nurix, Kymera, C4 Therapeutics, Stemline Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer (Vividion), Captor Therapeutics, Ranok Therapeutics, Pfizer, Novartis, and Foghorn Therapeutics. These companies are actively expanding pipelines, forming strategic alliances, and advancing platform technologies to capture emerging opportunities in this high-growth market.

Related Reports:

Cancer Biomarkers Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Nuclear Medicine Market - Global Forecast to 2030