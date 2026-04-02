The New Living Expo Returns To The Bay Area A Transformational Gathering Exploring Consciousness, Wellness, And The Future Of Humanity

MENAFN - GetNews)A powerful convergence of visionary thinkers, scientists, healers, and experiencers is about to take place as the New Living Expo opens its doors at the Marin Center, inviting attendees into a profound exploration of consciousness, human potential, and the future of our world.

For over two decades, the New Living Expo has been a pioneering platform at the intersection of science and spirituality, bringing together some of the most forward-thinking voices of our time. This year's event expands into an immersive, multi-day experience featuring over 90 speakers, 100+ exhibitors, and thousands of attendees from across the globe.







Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts in fields ranging from quantum physics and ancient civilizations to biohacking, energy healing, extraterrestrial disclosure, and psychedelic research. The event is designed not just as a conference, but as a living, breathing ecosystem of ideas, experiences, and meaningful human connection.

Featured speakers include renowned researchers, channelers, and thought leaders such as Billy Carson, Laura Eisenhower, Lorie Ladd, and many more, each offering unique perspectives on the evolving nature of reality and humanity's place within it.

One of the highlights of this year's Expo is the Starseed Sound Sanctuary, an experiential space dedicated to deep integration and nervous system restoration.

In addition to lectures and panels, the Expo offers hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive exhibits that invite participants to explore new modalities of healing, consciousness expansion, and personal transformation. From cutting-edge wellness technologies to ancient spiritual practices, the New Living Expo creates a bridge between past wisdom and future innovation.

“This is more than an event-it's a catalyst,” says organizer Neil Gaur, founder of Portal to Ascension.“We are bringing together the conversations that are shaping the future of humanity, while creating a space for people to experience real transformation, connection, and awakening.”

As global interest in consciousness, holistic health, and the nature of reality continues to accelerate, the New Living Expo stands as a central hub for those seeking deeper understanding and meaningful change. Whether attendees are new to these topics or deeply immersed, the Expo offers something for everyone ready to explore what lies beyond conventional thinking.

Tickets are now available, and those inspired to attend can use the code 'inspire3' for 50 percent off admission.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit: