Miami Links Launches Handmade Miami Cuban Rings: A Bold New Expression Of Craftsmanship And Silver Weight

MIAMI, FL - Miami Links, the veteran-owned jewelry brand known for its commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship, announces the launch of its newest product: Handmade Miami Cuban Rings, a modern extension of the brand's signature Cuban link design.

Crafted entirely by hand in the United States, these rings redefine what it means to wear solid silver-offering substantial weight, elevated purity, and true bench-made construction without shortcuts.

Available in 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm widths, each ring is made from solid.950 silver and individually fabricated using traditional techniques. Unlike mass-produced alternatives, these pieces are not cast-every link is formed, assembled, and finished by hand, resulting in a level of quality and durability that stands apart.

Each ring requires 5–7 hours of meticulous craftsmanship, reflecting Miami Links' dedication to producing jewelry that prioritizes both substance and longevity.

“Most products in the market today are designed for scale, not integrity,” said founder Dan Trujillo.“We built these rings to bring back real craftsmanship-heavy, handmade pieces that people can feel the difference in the moment they put them on.”

The Cuban link design delivers a clean, structured profile with bold presence, while the higher purity.950 silver offers a brighter finish and heavier feel compared to standard sterling. Designed for versatility, the rings can be worn as a standalone statement or paired seamlessly with Miami Links chains and bracelets.

Each piece is made to order, ensuring a personalized fit and reinforcing the brand's commitment to intentional production over mass manufacturing. Slight variations in weight, link shape, and finish are expected-marking each ring as a truly unique, handcrafted item.

With this launch, Miami Links continues to expand its offering beyond chains and bracelets, bringing its signature approach to authentic materials, heritage design, and modern wearability into a new category. For more information or to place an order visit .

About Miami Links

Dan Trujillo is the founder of Miami Links, a veteran-owned jewelry brand inspired by the culture, confidence, and heritage of his hometown. Born and raised in Miami in a first-generation Cuban family, Dan grew up surrounded by the tradition of gifting Cuban link chains as symbols of pride and legacy. After serving in the Marines, he returned home to create Miami Links-handcrafted, authentic pieces made from genuine gold and silver that honor the city's vibrant spirit and Cuban influence. Each design embodies the boldness, energy, and timeless style that define Miami.