Kellogg Calls For New Defense Alliance Which May Include Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement on Fox New, Ukrinform reports.

Kellogg said that NATO may need to be replaced, arguing that during the conflict with Iran the alliance had shown itself to be "cowards" and ineffective.

He suggested that it might be more beneficial for the United States to have different defense partners.

“Maybe we need to create a new NATO, a new defensive establishment,” Kellogg said.

He pointed to Article 13 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which allows any member to withdraw from NATO one year after submitting a notice of denunciation.

Among the countries Kellogg proposed for a potential alternative defense structure are Japan, Australia, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine.

“Redraw the defense alignments we have, maybe create one with Japan and Australia and some of those European nations that are willing to go into the fight, like the new, reengaged Germany or Poland, as well. Even Ukraine, which has proven to be a good ally as well,” Kellogg emphasized.

Senators from both parties support maintainingmembership

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is seriously considering the possibility of the United States withdrawing from NATO after allies did not support U.S. military actions against Iran.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine had discussed cooperation with the Middle East countries on maritime drones and the unblocking of sea routes.

Photo: NATO