War Update: 213 Clashes On Frontline, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the General Staff update as of 22:00 on April 2, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 213 combat engagements. The enemy launched 36 airstrikes, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 3,545 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,822 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, three engagements took place today. The enemy carried out 76 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched five assaults near the settlements of Starytsia and Veterynarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled seven enemy assaults toward Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted eight advances toward the settlements of Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve. Three engagements are ongoing.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian assault group onfront

In the Sloviansk secto r, Ukrainian forces repelled four assaults near Rai-Oleksandrivka and Platonivka.

No attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and toward Mykolaipillia. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 49 attacks, attempting to advance near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 92 Russian troops were killed and 43 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one artillery system, seven vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, a motorcycle, and two enemy shelters. Damage was inflicted on one armored vehicle, an artillery system, a gun, five vehicles, and 53 personnel shelters. A total of 157 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attempted 21 times to improve its tactical position, attacking near Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Vorone, Krasnohirske, and toward Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, and Verbove. Airstrikes were recorded on Kolomiitsi and Katerynivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, 37 enemy attacks took place toward Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Myrne, Zelene, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Liubytske and Vozdvyzhivka were hit by airstrikes. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched 13 attacks near Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and toward Novodanylivka, Lukianivske, and Prymorske. Airstrikes targeted areas near Omelnyk, Shyroke, Kopani, Rivne, Novoselivka, Orikhiv, and Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Ukraine's USFs strike Russian drone depot, aircraft, and radar in Crimea

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian combat activity has intensified in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine