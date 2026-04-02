Ukrainian Rail Worker Jailed For 8 Years For Spying On Ukrainian Forces In Sumy Region For Russia's FSB

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukrinform reports.

The convicted individual is an employee of a local branch of state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia.

Investigators established that the man was carrying out tasks assigned by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). He came to the attention of Russian special services while searching for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

Among other things, the agent gathered intelligence on the deployment of artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region. He focused primarily on firing positions of multiple launch rocket systems and tube artillery.

SBU military counterintelligence exposed the suspect in October last year. During searches, a smartphone containing reports sent to the Russian intelligence service was seized.

To protect the locations of Ukrainian troops in areas of enemy intelligence activity, preventive measures were carried out.

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The court found the defendant guilty under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, relocation, or positioning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or other military formations established in accordance with Ukrainian law, committed under martial law.

Earlier, a Russian agent who attempted to blow up a territorial recruitment and social support center in Kherson was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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