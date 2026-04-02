Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Has Phone Call With President Ilham Aliyev
The Iranian president specifically noted that his country had come under military attack at a time when it was engaged in negotiations with the United States. He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains resolute in defending itself, utilising all available means.
At the same time, Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their support and condolences.
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan drew attention to the negative consequences of the war for regional security and stability. The head of state expressed hope that peace and stability in the region would be restored as soon as possible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment