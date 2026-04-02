Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Has Phone Call With President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev and informed him about the latest details of the military aggression against Iran by the United States and the "Zionist regime" (Israel). Pezeshkian emphasized that schools, hospitals, as well as vital industrial infrastructure were targeted during these attacks and that serious crimes were committed.

The Iranian president specifically noted that his country had come under military attack at a time when it was engaged in negotiations with the United States. He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains resolute in defending itself, utilising all available means.

At the same time, Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their support and condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan drew attention to the negative consequences of the war for regional security and stability. The head of state expressed hope that peace and stability in the region would be restored as soon as possible.