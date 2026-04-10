Nifty, Sensex Extend Gains By Over 1 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks resumed their upward momentum on Friday after a brief one-day pause, as investors closely monitored developments in West Asia and assessed their potential impact on global markets.

Both the Nifty and the Sensex ended higher, extending their recent gaining streak. At the closing bell, Sensex was up 918.6 points, or 1.20 per cent, to finish the intra-day trading session at 77,550.25.

Nifty also followed suit and closed at 24,050.6, up 275.5 points, or 1.16 per cent.

Gains in the frontline indices were supported by select heavyweights, with stocks such as Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Shriram Finance emerging as the top performers on the Nifty.

The broader markets outpaced the benchmark indices, reflecting strong investor participation beyond large-cap stocks.

The Nifty MidCap index closed 1.48 per cent higher, while the Nifty SmallCap index rose 1.67 per cent.

On the sectoral front, performance remained mixed. The Nifty IT index stood out as the top gainer, benefiting from buying interest in technology stocks.

In contrast, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices lagged behind the broader market -- underperforming their peers during the session.

Analysts said that the market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic, with traders balancing geopolitical concerns with continued domestic buying support.

Meanwhile, at the opening bell, both the Indian equity benchmarks was traded sharply higher, mirroring gains in global markets despite fresh geopolitical tensions and concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, the 30-share index Sensex climbed to touch an intra-day high at 77,622.50, while Nifty surged to touch an intra-day high of 24,074.05.

However, at the early trade, the 30-share Sensex opened at 77,121, up 0.64 per cent or 489 points, while the 50-share index began the session at 23,880, gaining 0.44 per cent or 100 points.