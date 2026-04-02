MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lipari Announces Board Appointments

April 02, 2026 4:36 PM EDT | Source: Lipari Mining Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: 0Y90) (" Lipari " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rui Mendes Clara as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Mendes Clara is a seasoned legal and strategic advisor with over 15 years of experience in the natural resources sector, including significant exposure to both mining and oil and gas. He has developed deep expertise in Angola, where he has held a number of senior roles across the energy sector. Mr. Clara currently serves as Head of Strategy & Reporting at ETU Energias, S.A., an Angolan oil and gas company, where he is responsible for corporate strategy, performance oversight, and reporting. Prior to this role, he held progressively senior positions at Angola LNG, including Legal Advisor and Senior Contracts Compliance Specialist, where he advised on large-scale LNG infrastructure projects, commercial contracts, and regulatory compliance.

In addition to his in-country experience in Angola, Mr. Mendes Clara is the Founder and Managing Partner of Clara & Associados - Sociedade de Advogados, a Lisbon-based law firm, and previously practiced law in Portugal with a focus on corporate, commercial, and regulatory matters. His combined legal and operational experience provides strong capabilities in governance, risk management, and cross-border transactions.

Mr. Mendes Clara holds a law degree from the Portuguese Catholic University and has completed several postgraduate programs in commercial, tax, and securities law. He also holds an Executive MBA from AESE Business School (in partnership with IESE Business School) and is currently a PhD candidate in Private Law (Oil & Gas) at NOVA University Lisbon.

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Lipari stated that, "we are pleased to welcome Rui to the Board as an independent director. His extensive experience in Angola and across the mining and oil and gas sectors, together with his strong legal and strategic background, will be highly valuable as the Company advances its strategic priorities." The appointment of Mr. Mendes Clara is part of Lipari's ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance and enhance the breadth of experience represented on its Board of Directors.

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Clara, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Ken Johnson to the Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson is currently the President and CEO of Lipari.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari is a mining and exploration company, with a track record of operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which produced over 1.2 million carats of natural diamonds over the life of the operation between 2016 and 2025. Lipari is now applying its operational expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada Exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

For further information, please contact:

Lipari Mining Ltd.

Ken Johnson

Chief Executive Officer and President

...

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the material factors and assumptions discussed herein, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include, but are not limited to, those related to the successful advancement of strategic priorities, the effectiveness of corporate governance initiatives, and the operational and financial risks associated with the advancement of the Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information expressed in this press release include, but are not limited to: obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise.

CBOE CANADA OR THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Lipari Mining Ltd.