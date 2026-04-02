MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Maple Gold Announces Annual Equity Incentive Plan Grants

April 02, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) (" Maple Gold " or the " Company ") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of annual equity incentive plan grants to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants.

Pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the " Plan ") dated December 17, 2020, as amended, and TSX Venture Exchange policies, Maple Gold's Board of Directors has approved the annual grant stock options (" Options ") to purchase an aggregate of 895,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share "), with an exercise price of $2.40 per Common Share. The Options will vest in equal tranches over 12-month and 24-month periods. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the date of the grant.

The Company also granted a total of 580,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") and 105,000 deferred share units (" DSUs ") to certain directors and employees of the Company. The RSUs will vest in three equal tranches over a 36-month period. Once vested, each RSU and DSU entitles the holder thereof to receive either one Common Share, the cash equivalent of one Common Share or a combination of cash and Common Shares, as determined by the Company in accordance with the terms of the Plan, net of applicable withholdings. DSUs may only be exercised once a director ceases to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, 3,680 DSUs were issued to a director in lieu of cash director fees earned in 2025, in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

Further information regarding the Plan is set out in the Company's Management Information Circular filed on October 16, 2025, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometer strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Sarah Herriott, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (647) 265-8688

Email: ...

Website:

LinkedIn:

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Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.