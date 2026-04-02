MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Element One Announces Closing of $1.3 Million Financing Led by Centurion One Capital

April 02, 2026 6:47 PM EDT | Source: Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) (" Element One " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its brokered private placement of 6,233,334 units (the " LIFE Units ") of the Company at the price of $0.15 per LIFE Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $935,000.10 (the " LIFE Offering "), which were previously announced on February 9, 2026 and March 27, 2026.

Concurrent with the LIFE Offering, the Company also closed the first tranche of a brokered private placement of 2,416,667 units (the " Concurrent Units " and together with the LIFE Units, the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Concurrent Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $362,500.05 (the " Concurrent Offering " and together with the LIFE Offering, the " Offerings "). Each Concurrent Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Warrant Share at the exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Concurrent Offering.

Centurion One Capital Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offerings.

Each LIFE Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of a Warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at the exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date that is 61 days following the closing date of the LIFE Offering.

In connection with the Offerings, the Company paid the Lead Agent an aggregate cash commission of $103,800.01 and issued an aggregate of 692,000 broker warrants ( the "Broker Warrants "). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Concurrent Unit at a price of $0.15 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance. Upon closing of the Offerings, the Company also paid the Lead Agent a corporate finance fee consisting of 416,666 LIFE Units and 448,334 Concurrent Units.

The Company completed the LIFE Offering pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 (Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption) in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario (the " LIFE Exemption "). The securities issued under the LIFE Exemption are not subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company completed the Concurrent Offering pursuant to the "accredited investor", the "minimum amount investment" and other available prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 and other applicable securities regulations. All securities acquired pursuant to the Concurrent Offering are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offerings for exploration activities and general working capital purposes.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of geologic hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The company's projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

Stay connected with us as we get busy with social media:

X (formerly Twitter) at LinkedIn YouTube at @ElementOneHydrogen

For further information visit our website at

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Brad Kitchen, CEO

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

e: ...

c: 604.506.7555

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the LIFE Offering, the Concurrent Offering and anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals