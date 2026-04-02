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Prepaid Electricity Meters Not Compulsory: Govt To LS

Prepaid Electricity Meters Not Compulsory: Govt To LS


2026-04-02 07:07:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The government on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that consumers are not required to install pre-paid electricity meters.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Power Minster Manohar Lal Khattar rejected suggestions that the government was compelling consumers to adopt pre-paid meters in a manner similar to private companies.


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In response to a question regarding how poor farmers, who rely on daily earnings, would manage to pay for electricity, he explained that options for small recharges lasting five to ten days are available.

Read Also 'Over 6.5 Lakh Meters Installed in Kashmir, 6.7 Lakh in Jammu' Over 12 Lakh Smart Meters Installed Across J&K: Govt

However, he noted that serial defaulters - those who take“pride” in not paying their electricity bills - would be required to switch to pre-paid meters to reduce the risk of non-payment.

The minister emphasised that power companies are commercial in nature and need to earn revenue to provide electricity to consumers.

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Kashmir Observer

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