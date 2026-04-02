Prepaid Electricity Meters Not Compulsory: Govt To LS

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The government on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that consumers are not required to install pre-paid electricity meters.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Power Minster Manohar Lal Khattar rejected suggestions that the government was compelling consumers to adopt pre-paid meters in a manner similar to private companies.

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In response to a question regarding how poor farmers, who rely on daily earnings, would manage to pay for electricity, he explained that options for small recharges lasting five to ten days are available.

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However, he noted that serial defaulters - those who take“pride” in not paying their electricity bills - would be required to switch to pre-paid meters to reduce the risk of non-payment.

The minister emphasised that power companies are commercial in nature and need to earn revenue to provide electricity to consumers.

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