LG Clears 3 Bills, 2 More Introduced In J & K Assembly

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The UT government on Thursday introduced two bills in the legislative assembly aimed at decriminalising certain offences to ease doing business and paving the way for private universities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah introduced a bill to amend various enactments, seeking to decriminalise and rationalise offences for“ease of living and ease of doing business”, and to repeal certain outdated provisions.

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Education Minister Sakeena Itoo tabled a separate bill proposing the establishment and incorporation of private universities, with provisions to ensure academic standards, safeguard quality education and protect student interests.

Meanwhile, Assembly Secretary Manoj Kumar Pandit informed the House that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assented to three bills passed earlier by the legislature.

These include the Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026; the Jammu and Kashmir Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy Bill, 2026; and the Jammu and Kashmir State Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which received assent on March 31.

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Omar also tabled copies of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India reports on Union Territory finances for the financial years 2023–24 and 2024–25.

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