Sonowal Slams Congress's 'Politics Of Neglect' In Assam Campaign

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying the overwhelming public response during campaign rallies in Sadiya and Naharkatia reflects a decisive rejection of the opposition's "politics of neglect, division and inaction." Sonowal addressed public meetings at Dangori in Sadiya LAC and Mahmora and Kamar Gaon in Naharkatia LAC on Thursday.

Campaigning in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Bolin Chetia in Sadiya and Taranga Gogoi in Naharkatia, Sonowal said the strong turnout and enthusiasm at rallies underline people's growing confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and their resolve to move away from what he described as Congress's "legacy of underdevelopment."

Sonowal Slams Congress's 'Legacy of Underdevelopment'

"People have not forgotten how Congress kept regions like Sadiya neglected for decades. They have not forgotten how Congress imposed draconian laws like the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act (IMDT) to rob indigenous people of their rights, for the benefit of illegal immigrants. Today, the same people are coming out in large numbers to support development, stability and accountable governance," Sonowal said while addressing a rally at Dangari under Sadiya constituency.

The senior BJP leader said the response from voters reflects a clear mandate for progress and a rejection of "outdated politics that failed to deliver even basic development."

"The people of Sadiya have taken a firm stand to defeat forces that ignored their aspirations for years. They want growth, infrastructure and opportunities -- not empty promises," Sonowal added.

NDA's Model of Peace and Development Gains Acceptance

Targeting the opposition further, Sonowal said the Congress has lost credibility among voters due to its "history of corruption, neglect and divisive politics."

Later, addressing rallies at Mahamora and Kamargaon in Naharkatia, Sonowal said the massive public support indicates that the BJP-led alliance remains "unassailable" in the constituency. "The enthusiasm and support we are witnessing in Naharkatia clearly show that people have rejected Congress politics. The NDA's model of peace, unity and development has gained widespread acceptance," he said.

Sonowal added that voters across all sections are backing the NDA because of its consistent delivery and governance record. "While Congress thrived on instability and uncertainty, the NDA has ensured peace and progress. The people of Assam have made up their mind to continue this journey of development," Sonowal said.

Calling for a decisive mandate, Sonowal urged voters to strengthen the NDA to "protect Assam's future and ensure that the state never goes back to the days of neglect and mis-governance."

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