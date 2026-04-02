Education Ministry Refutes Reports Of JNU's Decline In NIRF Rankings

The Ministry of Education refuted reports alleging a decline in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Thursday, stating that such claims are misleading and based on a misinterpretation of facts.

Ministry Clarifies 'Flawed' Comparison

In a post on X, the Ministry said that certain reports have incorrectly suggested that the university has "fallen from rank 2 to 9," clarifying that the comparison is flawed as it draws from two separate ranking categories.

According to the Ministry, the claim stems from an incorrect comparison between the "University Category" and the "Overall Category" under the NIRF rankings, which are not directly comparable. It emphasised that JNU has consistently maintained its strong academic standing in the University Category.

JNU's Consistent Performance

"JNU has consistently retained the 2nd position in the University Category for five consecutive years (2021-2025), indicating no decline in its core academic standing," the post stated. The clarification further noted that in the Overall Category, the university has actually shown improvement rather than decline. As per the data cited, JNU moved up from the 10th position in 2024 to the 9th position in 2025.

Importance of Accurate Interpretation

"Presenting this as a decline not only distorts the data but also creates a misleading narrative that undermines the credibility of a premier national institution," the Ministry added in its statement. The Ministry underscored the importance of accurate and contextual interpretation of ranking data, especially in the context of higher education institutions that play a key role in the country's academic landscape.

It further stressed that misrepresentation of such data can lead to confusion among stakeholders and negatively impact informed public discourse. The clarification comes amid discussions around institutional rankings and their role in shaping perceptions about academic performance and quality. Reaffirming its stance, the Ministry said that "accurate and contextual interpretation of rankings is essential to ensure informed public discourse and to uphold the integrity of India's higher education system." (ANI)

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