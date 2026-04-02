K. Kavitha Slams Congress Govt For Depriving Handloom Workers' Livelihood

Kavitha Accuses Govt of Depriving Handloom Workers

K. Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruti, strongly criticised the Congress government, accusing it of depriving handloom workers of their livelihood. She termed the unilateral cancellation of student uniform orders as a cruel and unjust act, alleging that the decision was taken to benefit certain favoured private individuals at the cost of handloom workers. According to a release, Kavitha warned that any injustice toward handloom workers would not be tolerated.

In a statement, she accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of pushing the lives of handloom workers into uncertainty and distress. She expressed concern over the unilateral cancellation of uniform orders issued under the Education Department, which falls under the Chief Minister's supervision.

She highlighted that every year, uniform orders worth approximately Rs. 105 crore are allocated to 393 handloom cooperative societies across the state, providing employment to thousands of workers. With the sudden cancellation of these orders, many workers now face the risk of losing their livelihoods.

Furthermore, Kavitha pointed out that orders worth around Rs. 200 crore for blankets and other garments, intended for welfare departments, have not yet been issued to TESCO. She alleged that despite the deadline passing, the government has deliberately withheld these orders, thereby weakening the organisation and pushing workers into a deeper crisis.

Accusing the Congress government of attempting to divert these orders to selected private entities, she demanded an immediate reversal of the decision. She warned that failing this, Telangana Jagruti would launch a large-scale protest alongside the affected workers.

Tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud

Telangana Jagruti Party also pays tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, Eedurugattla Sampath Goud, District President of Telangana Jagruti, Kamareddy, highlighted Papanna's enduring legacy. He noted that Papanna courageously resisted the dominance of upper castes over BCs, SCs, and STs centuries ago, displaying a rebellious spirit from a young age. Unable to tolerate social oppression, Papanna mobilised a strong force rooted in Bahujan ideology.

On the occasion of Papanna's death anniversary, Telangana Jagruti leaders paid tribute at the party office.

Sampath Goud stated that with an army of around 12,000 people driven by Bahujan ideals, Papanna rose to power and became the ruler of Golconda Fort. He also expressed sorrow that Papanna was assassinated through a conspiracy when he sought to expand his rule toward Delhi. He further remarked that Papanna's history had long been obscured and was preserved in a London museum, coming into wider public awareness only in recent times.

Drawing a parallel, he emphasised that Kavitha, inspired by Papanna's ideals, is determined to work for the welfare of BCs, SCs, and STs. He called upon people to unite and move forward under her leadership, guided by the principles of Sardar Papanna Goud.

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