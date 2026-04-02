One Of Bel Air's Most Rare Land Assemblage Opportunities Amassed Over Four Decades To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Crown Bel Air -A once-in-a-lifetime, 15-acre assemblage opportunity in one of Los Angeles' most prestigious enclaves-anchored by two prime properties with multiple neighboring parcels assembled over four decades spanning Bel Air to Hollywood Hills-will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Held in cooperation with notable real estate agents Aaron Kirman, CEO of Christie's International Real Estate | Southern California, and Josh Altman of The Altman Brothers of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Los Angeles, this is the first time the nine parcels will be offered either collectively or individually for auction. Listed for $105 million, starting bids are expected between $2.5 million and $50 million, with bidding scheduled to open on 1 May and culminate on 13 May via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

The assemblage represents one of the most significant land and estate opportunities to surface in the history of Bel Air, uniting scale, privacy, and potential within a world-renowned residential enclave.

“We are proud to present this exceptional Bel Air opportunity,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Offerings of this scale-particularly in a market as supply-constrained and exclusive as Bel Air-are extraordinarily rare. By leveraging our global platform, we are well-positioned to connect this unique assemblage with buyers who recognize both its immediate value and long-term potential.”

“Opportunities like this simply don't come to market,” said Kirman.“Having previously partnered with Concierge Auctions in Bel Air on the sale of 'The One'––one of the most high-profile residential transactions globally–– we're excited to showcase one of the most elite land offerings in America. For a property of this magnitude, creating a defined moment in time is critical to driving competitive energy and achieving a market-driven outcome.”

“This is one of the most exciting opportunities we've seen in Bel Air in years,” Altman said.“Whether envisioned as a singular legacy estate or a collection of bespoke properties with multiple residences, the opportunity offers long-term upside in an irreplaceable location.”

Positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac, 1005 and 1031 Bel Air Court form the centerpiece of a larger offering spanning more than 15 acres across multiple parcels. The flagship estate at 1005 Bel Air Court unfolds as a private compound of remarkable magnitude and serenity. Manicured gardens and mature landscaping surround the main residence, while a guest house, set at a discreet distance, enhances privacy and flexibility. At the heart of the grounds, a resort-caliber setting features a cascading waterfall pool, tropical flora, and curated botanical gardens, with panoramic views stretching from city skylines to tranquil canyons.

Beyond the primary parcels, the assemblage includes a curated collection of additional properties across Bel Air and the Hollywood Hills, each contributing scale, frontage, and architectural or development significance:

1000 Bel Air Road offers nearly 500 feet of frontage directly across the street from 1005 Bel Air Ct. The residence is fully gated, featuring a lagoon-style pool, and sweeping canyon and city views.

1037 Bel Air Court spans nearly seven acres with approximately 500 feet of frontage, framed by manicured gardens, classical statuary, and unobstructed skyline vistas, presenting a rare opportunity for redevelopment or a new estate of exceptional scale.

1111 Bel Air Place, an architectural residence designed by Gus Duffy with panoramic views extending to Catalina Island, featuring glass-wrapped interiors, spa-inspired amenities, and resort-style outdoor spaces.

At 1401 Bel Air Road, a gated Mediterranean-style estate captures expansive city, canyon, and ocean views, complemented by extensive living spaces, guest accommodations, and resort-oriented grounds.

991 Bel Air Road presents a compelling development opportunity on a nearly one-acre lot, with an existing Cape Cod-style residence positioned to capture unobstructed views across the city and Pacific Ocean.

Rounding out the offering, 2025–2027 North Highland Avenue introduces a rare Hollywood Hills component: a multi-parcel site totaling approximately 2.8 acres, formerly associated with the historic Hollywood Art Center School. Located moments from the Hollywood Bowl and major studios, the property features a 1920s Mediterranean-style residence, guest structures, and landscaped grounds, adding historical context and geographic breadth to the overall assemblage.

Together, the nine parcels create a uniquely versatile portfolio-offering unparalleled scale and flexibility for a generational compound, phased development, or the creation of multiple world-class residences across some of Los Angeles' most coveted addresses.

Concierge Auctions holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction. 'The One', a sprawling California estate, sold for $141 million in 2022 in cooperation with Aaron Kirman. This exceeded the firm's prior world record for the highest residential price achieved at auction by nearly 50 percent, and was also the highest sale for any property listed in all of 2022.

Long regarded as one of the most luxurious residential enclaves in the world, Bel Air is defined by its privacy, scale, and proximity to Los Angeles' premier amenities. Set against the backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains, the neighborhood offers a serene retreat just minutes from Beverly Hills, UCLA, and the broader Westside. Residents enjoy effortless access to fine dining, cultural landmarks, championship golf, and some of Southern California's most celebrated outdoor destinations-from the Getty Center and Bel-Air Country Club to the beaches of Santa Monica-while maintaining a secluded, elevated setting above the city.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photography credited to Christopher Amitrano and Matthew Momberger.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise and heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched network of fine art and luxury goods collectors. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

