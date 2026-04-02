Central 1 Announces Results Of 2026 Director Election Process

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) is pleased to announce that six directors have been declared elected to Central 1's Board of Directors (Board) and will begin three-year terms following the conclusion of Central 1's Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026 (AGM).

Last year, at Central 1's 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting, Central 1's Class“A” Members overwhelming passed a special resolution approving amendments to Central 1's Constitution and Rules (Rules) relating to changes to Central 1's Board composition.

Amendments to the Rules provided for by Special Resolution 25-AGM-S-1 (Board Composition Amendments) included, generally: (i) reducing the number of directors on Central 1's Board to eleven, (ii) seven directors from Class A Member credit unions of which two must be from Small/Medium Class A Members with four unaffiliated directors, (iii) the ability to adjust to six directors from Class A Member credit unions of which one must be from Small/Medium Class A Members with five unaffiliated directors, (iv) all eleven directed elected based on capital, and (v) removal of geographic boundaries.

As a result of the Board Composition Amendments, six seats were available in this year's Board of Directors election, three Affiliated (two Class A Members of any size and one Class A Member holding less than 2.5 per cent of Class A Shares) and three Unaffiliated; all directors serve Central 1 as a whole. For the first time, in this year's election, Central 1's Class A Members from British Columbia and Ontario voted on all six seats to determine Central 1's Board of Directors for 2026.

“We thank the candidates who participated in our 2026 Board election process for their willingness to serve Central 1,” said Sheila Vokey, President and CEO.“As we continue to evolve and grow our business to meet the demands of a transforming industry, we look forward to drawing from the diverse perspectives of the newly elected directors. We wholeheartedly thank outgoing directors for their contributions including Shelley McDade (Chair of the Board), Carolyn Burke, Paul Challinor, John Klassen, Christie Stephenson, Tom Vandeloo​ and Russ Voutour.”

Central 1's Nominations and Elections Committee completed its mandate to ensure candidates have the desired skills, experience and competencies needed to oversee Central 1.

At the close of voting on March 31, 2026, the following six candidates were declared elected:

Affiliated directors:



Dr. Marry Gunaratnam​ (Northern Credit Union)

Wellington Holbrook​ (Vancouver City Savings Credit Union) Shawn Neumann​ (Tru Cooperative Bank)



Unaffiliated directors:



Dan Dickinson​

Karen Horcher ​​ Jeff van Duynhoven​



About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, Central 1 provides payments, treasury and clearing and settlement services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit

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Brent Clode

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