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Safetyspect, Inc. To Exhibit At A4M's 34Th Annual Spring Congress In West Palm Beach
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SafetySpect, Inc., a pioneer in multimode sensing platforms and AI-driven data analytics, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) 34th Annual Spring Congress, taking place April 11–12, 2026 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Attendees can visit SafetySpect at Booth #1155 in the event's Innovation Hub Exhibit Hall.
A4M's Longevity SpringFest is the premier gathering in longevity and functional medicine, bringing together forward-thinking practitioners, researchers, and innovators at the forefront of health and wellness.
SafetySpect's patented technology is redefining hygiene and sanitization standards for healthcare, corporate, and government organizations through proprietary sensing and diagnostic devices that utilize advanced imaging technologies. The company, backed by National Institute on Aging (NIA) funding, has developed the world's first handheld scanner capable of detecting invisible contamination and deactivating harmful pathogens in real time - a breakthrough with significant implications for long-term care facilities, clinical environments, and beyond.
At this year's Congress, SafetySpect will also showcase its recently acquired HyperView device - an FDA-cleared advanced portable imaging solution originally developed for tissue oxygenation analysis, further expanding the company's portfolio of cutting-edge diagnostic and safety tools for healthcare environments.
"A4M's Spring Congress brings together exactly the kind of forward-thinking professionals who understand that patient safety and environmental hygiene are foundational to longevity and health outcomes," said Kenneth Barton, CEO of SafetySpect, Inc. "We look forward to demonstrating how our AI-powered sensing platform - and the newly added HyperView device - can raise the bar for sanitization verification and clinical imaging across healthcare settings."
Attendees visiting Booth #1155 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of SafetySpect's handheld scanning technology and the HyperView device, and learn how these platforms integrate sensing, documentation, and pathogen deactivation into a single, easy-to-use system.
About SafetySpect, Inc.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota, SafetySpect, Inc. is a deep-technology company developing advanced multimodal sensing platforms integrated with artificial intelligence to generate actionable health and safety insights. The company's proprietary technologies combine optical imaging, spectroscopy, and edge AI to enable real-time, non-invasive assessment across healthcare, food safety, and defense applications.
In the medical domain, SafetySpect is advancing a portfolio of innovative medical devices focused on wound care, tissue health, and early disease detection. These systems leverage visible, near-infrared, and fluorescence spectroscopy to quantify critical biomarkers such as tissue oxygenation, perfusion, metabolic activity, and structural integrity.
Through these capabilities, SafetySpect supports clinicians in early diagnosis, treatment optimization, and improved patient outcomes-particularly in chronic conditions such as diabetes.
A4M's Longevity SpringFest is the premier gathering in longevity and functional medicine, bringing together forward-thinking practitioners, researchers, and innovators at the forefront of health and wellness.
SafetySpect's patented technology is redefining hygiene and sanitization standards for healthcare, corporate, and government organizations through proprietary sensing and diagnostic devices that utilize advanced imaging technologies. The company, backed by National Institute on Aging (NIA) funding, has developed the world's first handheld scanner capable of detecting invisible contamination and deactivating harmful pathogens in real time - a breakthrough with significant implications for long-term care facilities, clinical environments, and beyond.
At this year's Congress, SafetySpect will also showcase its recently acquired HyperView device - an FDA-cleared advanced portable imaging solution originally developed for tissue oxygenation analysis, further expanding the company's portfolio of cutting-edge diagnostic and safety tools for healthcare environments.
"A4M's Spring Congress brings together exactly the kind of forward-thinking professionals who understand that patient safety and environmental hygiene are foundational to longevity and health outcomes," said Kenneth Barton, CEO of SafetySpect, Inc. "We look forward to demonstrating how our AI-powered sensing platform - and the newly added HyperView device - can raise the bar for sanitization verification and clinical imaging across healthcare settings."
Attendees visiting Booth #1155 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of SafetySpect's handheld scanning technology and the HyperView device, and learn how these platforms integrate sensing, documentation, and pathogen deactivation into a single, easy-to-use system.
About SafetySpect, Inc.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota, SafetySpect, Inc. is a deep-technology company developing advanced multimodal sensing platforms integrated with artificial intelligence to generate actionable health and safety insights. The company's proprietary technologies combine optical imaging, spectroscopy, and edge AI to enable real-time, non-invasive assessment across healthcare, food safety, and defense applications.
In the medical domain, SafetySpect is advancing a portfolio of innovative medical devices focused on wound care, tissue health, and early disease detection. These systems leverage visible, near-infrared, and fluorescence spectroscopy to quantify critical biomarkers such as tissue oxygenation, perfusion, metabolic activity, and structural integrity.
Through these capabilities, SafetySpect supports clinicians in early diagnosis, treatment optimization, and improved patient outcomes-particularly in chronic conditions such as diabetes.
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