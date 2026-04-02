PATHBUILDERS® MANAGE PROGRAM CELEBRATES A NEW COHORT OF GRADUATES

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pathbuilders celebrated the graduation of the most recent cohort of PathbuildersMANAGE, its cross-company development experience building manager readiness through small-group mentoring, interactive workshops, and peer networking. The cohort included over 50 Mentees across 15 states and 19 companies.

The graduation program included recognition of powerful mentoring experiences and an inspiring keynote by Vickie Rodgers, Senior Vice President of Cox Communications. Rodgers reflected on impactful experiences in her own career and the importance of having advocates, owning your brand narrative, and establishing credibility through one's work and its impact.

“I'm incredibly proud to see how the MANAGE program has evolved to meet our clients' needs building on Pathbuilders' proven methodologies and content,” said Helene Lollis, CEO of Pathbuilders.“This cohort embraced the experience, strengthened leadership skills, and demonstrated clear growth. They leave better prepared to manage people, projects, and priorities, and drive alignment across their organizations.”

MANAGE builds on Pathbuilders' more than 20-year legacy delivering Percepta®, which has more than 2,000 graduates. It extends that foundation for managers and aspiring managers, combining small-group mentoring, peer learning, and a targeted curriculum focused on manager behaviors, building credibility, and communicating with clarity across stakeholders. New to the program is an emphasis on valuing others' approaches by exploring varied perspectives.

What has not changed is Pathbuilders' proprietary interview and match process, designed to support high-impact mentoring relationships and accelerate development through real-world application over six months.

Pathbuilders recognized Dafni LeFlore-Meekins of TriNet, as the Outstanding Mentor for the Fall 2025 MANAGE cohort. LeFlore-Meekins's Mentee group included Emaeus Thomas (Atlanta Braves), Madison Johnson (Mansfield) and Will Cannoy (Comcast). Her Mentees valued how Dafni didn't simply answer their questions, but instead helped them see the connection between preparation, positioning and possibility, readying them to step into their futures. Her Mentees learned to position themselves as drivers of growth in their organizations and not merely assets to their senior leaders.

“Whether pushing her Mentees to use (and share) their voices, finding non-traditional career paths within their organizations or asking challenging questions to explore core business priorities, Dafni helped her Mentees to lead in new ways,” adds Lollis.

Pathbuilders also recognized the Outstanding Mentee Group, honoring three Mentees who exemplified a high-trust team dynamic and consistent commitment to learning, application, and shared accountability: Devi Alamillo (Gas South), Jiali“JJ” Jiang (Syensqo), and Micah Livermore (Comcast). Their Mentor Paul Sabella (Southern Company) was proud of how this group came together, fully engaged, converted learnings into action, and truly supported each other.

Graduates represent organizations focused on developing top tier talent including:

Atlanta Braves, Comcast, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, First Citizens Bank, Gas South, Global Payments, the Companies of Gypsum Management & Supply (GMS), Holder Construction, Junior Achievement of Georgia, Lendmark Financial Services, Mansfield Energy, SNF Holding, Southern Company, SouthState Bank, Syensqo, and White Cap.

Pathbuilders partners with future-focused organizations to develop and advance high potential talent. Our proprietary and time-tested approaches ready leaders at all levels to drive results, think bigger, and position themselves for greater responsibility.

Since 1995, more than 6,000 leaders from hundreds of organizations have graduated from Pathbuilders programs uniquely designed for the four key levels in a career journey:



PERFORM: Early-career professionals learning how business works-establishing credibility, developing self-awareness, setting priorities, and delivering results.

MANAGE: Managers and aspiring managers building the skills to manage people and projects, lead across teams, and communicate with clarity and influence.

LEAD: Mid-level leaders strengthening strategic execution, navigating culture and politics, and building executive presence to move critical initiatives forward.

INSPIRE: Senior leaders positioning for maximum impact-envisioning and creating cultures where others can achieve extraordinary success.

For more information on Pathbuilders, please visit Pathbuilders.