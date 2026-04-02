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TAVA House To Host The Wedding Gathering In April 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TAVA House is excited to announce that on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm, The Wedding Gathering is heading to Woodland Park for a stress-free afternoon.
This new event series called The Wedding Gathering is offering couples a refreshing alternative to traditional bridal shows across Colorado. Set against the massive, breathtaking backdrop of Pikes Peak, Tava House is the perfect example of how refined elegance and natural mountain beauty can live in total harmony.
Instead of crowded convention centers and high-pressure sales environments, The Wedding Gathering invites engaged couples to experience wedding venues the way their wedding day might actually feel - relaxed, welcoming, and inspiring.
Hosted directly at wedding venues across the state, each Gathering allows couples to walk the property, explore ceremony and reception spaces, and connect with a small, curated group of trusted local vendors.
Guests are free to arrive anytime during the event window, enjoy light bites and drinks, ask questions, and imagine how their celebration might unfold in the space.“The idea came from seeing how overwhelming traditional wedding showcases can feel,” said Cody Kilgore, co-founder of The Wedding Gathering and owner of Blackcap Photography in Woodland Park.“We wanted to create something more relaxed - an environment where couples could actually experience the venue and meet vendors casually.”
“Forget the stress of "planning" for a few hours. Instead, come walk through the light-filled spaces of Tava House, stand on the deck to take in the mountain air, and meet a hand-picked group of vendors who believe your wedding day should feel as unique as this view,” said Kilgore.
Each event features a small group of local wedding professionals including photographers, planners, florists, and other vendors who specialize in helping couples create meaningful celebrations.
Events are free to attend with RSVP, making them an accessible way for couples to gather ideas and begin building their vendor team.“Our goal is simple,” said Kilgore.“We want make the process of choosing their venue and vendors easier for couples.”
Please RSVP to ensure the gathering remains intimate and relaxed for everyone.
About The Wedding Gathering: Since launching, The Wedding Gathering has hosted events at venues including Nature's Haven in Lake George, Strauss Cabin Farmhouse in Fort Collins, and the historic Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, with additional events planned across Colorado throughout the year. For event information and upcoming dates, visit .
About Tava House: Development of the new Tava House officially began on September 19, 2024 thanks to local Woodland Park resident, Derek Waggoner, the chief executive officer of Tava House Properties, and his group of local investors, including his wife, Nicole; local residents, Mark and Mary Jean Weaver and Mary and Alan Sekowski; Philip and Deborah Waggoner and Chef Victor Matthews andft lihis wife, Rhianna. For more information visit .
This new event series called The Wedding Gathering is offering couples a refreshing alternative to traditional bridal shows across Colorado. Set against the massive, breathtaking backdrop of Pikes Peak, Tava House is the perfect example of how refined elegance and natural mountain beauty can live in total harmony.
Instead of crowded convention centers and high-pressure sales environments, The Wedding Gathering invites engaged couples to experience wedding venues the way their wedding day might actually feel - relaxed, welcoming, and inspiring.
Hosted directly at wedding venues across the state, each Gathering allows couples to walk the property, explore ceremony and reception spaces, and connect with a small, curated group of trusted local vendors.
Guests are free to arrive anytime during the event window, enjoy light bites and drinks, ask questions, and imagine how their celebration might unfold in the space.“The idea came from seeing how overwhelming traditional wedding showcases can feel,” said Cody Kilgore, co-founder of The Wedding Gathering and owner of Blackcap Photography in Woodland Park.“We wanted to create something more relaxed - an environment where couples could actually experience the venue and meet vendors casually.”
“Forget the stress of "planning" for a few hours. Instead, come walk through the light-filled spaces of Tava House, stand on the deck to take in the mountain air, and meet a hand-picked group of vendors who believe your wedding day should feel as unique as this view,” said Kilgore.
Each event features a small group of local wedding professionals including photographers, planners, florists, and other vendors who specialize in helping couples create meaningful celebrations.
Events are free to attend with RSVP, making them an accessible way for couples to gather ideas and begin building their vendor team.“Our goal is simple,” said Kilgore.“We want make the process of choosing their venue and vendors easier for couples.”
Please RSVP to ensure the gathering remains intimate and relaxed for everyone.
About The Wedding Gathering: Since launching, The Wedding Gathering has hosted events at venues including Nature's Haven in Lake George, Strauss Cabin Farmhouse in Fort Collins, and the historic Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, with additional events planned across Colorado throughout the year. For event information and upcoming dates, visit .
About Tava House: Development of the new Tava House officially began on September 19, 2024 thanks to local Woodland Park resident, Derek Waggoner, the chief executive officer of Tava House Properties, and his group of local investors, including his wife, Nicole; local residents, Mark and Mary Jean Weaver and Mary and Alan Sekowski; Philip and Deborah Waggoner and Chef Victor Matthews andft lihis wife, Rhianna. For more information visit .
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