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New Blueprint Partners Acquires Two Industrial Assets Totaling 273,221 SF In St. Louis Market
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Blueprint Partners ("NBP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two industrial properties in the St. Louis metropolitan area totaling 273,221 square feet. The acquisitions include 1220 N Price Road in Olivette, Missouri, a 138,361-square-foot industrial property, and 6008-6028 N Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood, Missouri, a 134,860-square-foot warehouse property.
This acquisition expands NBP's industrial footprint in one of the Midwest's most important distribution and infill manufacturing markets. The St. Louis region continues to benefit from its central U.S. location, multimodal logistics advantages, and established industrial base, while the Olivette and Hazelwood locations offer direct access to mature business corridors and dense labor pools.
Together, the assets add a mix of warehouse, light industrial, and service-oriented tenancy to the firm's portfolio. At 1220 N Price Road, current tenants include Padel and Pickle Club STL LLC, Latch Systems, Inc., and Auto Beauty Specialists. The property includes 17 docks, one drive-in door, clear heights of approximately 14 to 22 feet, and 100 parking spaces.
At 6008-6028 N Lindbergh Boulevard, the property is fully occupied by Simplified Environmental Solutions LLC, Dent Wizard International, Agilix Solutions, and ITC Scenic Services, Inc. The building totals 134,860 square feet, sits on approximately 6.13 acres, and features 23-foot clear heights and five docks.
The tenant mix across both properties supports NBP's strategy of acquiring middle-market industrial assets with strong functional characteristics, diversified revenue streams, and multiple paths to value creation through leasing, asset management, and long-term hold potential.
For additional information about this transaction or New Blueprint Partners, please contact:
Ron Schinik
Managing Partner
New Blueprint Partners
...
914-522-5709
About New Blueprint Partners
New Blueprint Partners is a forward-thinking real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating industrial and other commercial real estate assets. With an emphasis on durable income, value creation, and disciplined execution, NBP partners with investors and tenants to create long-term value in high-conviction markets.
This acquisition expands NBP's industrial footprint in one of the Midwest's most important distribution and infill manufacturing markets. The St. Louis region continues to benefit from its central U.S. location, multimodal logistics advantages, and established industrial base, while the Olivette and Hazelwood locations offer direct access to mature business corridors and dense labor pools.
Together, the assets add a mix of warehouse, light industrial, and service-oriented tenancy to the firm's portfolio. At 1220 N Price Road, current tenants include Padel and Pickle Club STL LLC, Latch Systems, Inc., and Auto Beauty Specialists. The property includes 17 docks, one drive-in door, clear heights of approximately 14 to 22 feet, and 100 parking spaces.
At 6008-6028 N Lindbergh Boulevard, the property is fully occupied by Simplified Environmental Solutions LLC, Dent Wizard International, Agilix Solutions, and ITC Scenic Services, Inc. The building totals 134,860 square feet, sits on approximately 6.13 acres, and features 23-foot clear heights and five docks.
The tenant mix across both properties supports NBP's strategy of acquiring middle-market industrial assets with strong functional characteristics, diversified revenue streams, and multiple paths to value creation through leasing, asset management, and long-term hold potential.
For additional information about this transaction or New Blueprint Partners, please contact:
Ron Schinik
Managing Partner
New Blueprint Partners
...
914-522-5709
About New Blueprint Partners
New Blueprint Partners is a forward-thinking real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating industrial and other commercial real estate assets. With an emphasis on durable income, value creation, and disciplined execution, NBP partners with investors and tenants to create long-term value in high-conviction markets.
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