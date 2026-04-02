Financial Institutions, Inc. Updates First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Details

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, N.Y., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the“Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank and Courier Capital, LLC, will release results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, after the market closes on April 23, 2026.

Management will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 24, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Within the United States, participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing access code 416712. A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode on the Company's website, , and a replay of the webcast will be available there for at least 30 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank and CONTACT: For additional information contact: Kate Croft Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications (716) 817-5159...