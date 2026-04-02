Pawprint Protocol Claims Evaluated: The Most Effective Liquid Dog NAD+ NMN Supplement For Pets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This 2026 overview presents publicly available information regarding PawPrint Protocol's nanoliposomal NAD+ and NMN formula for dogs, including CoQ10 and Resveratrol ingredient research context, canine longevity science positioning, veterinary consultant references, dosing structure by dog weight, 90-day guarantee terms, and subscription pricing details

Lewes, Delaware, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The phrases "claims evaluated" and "most effective" reflect company positioning and marketing language and are presented here as part of the brand's publicly available website content, not as independent verification or third-party assessment.

This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute veterinary, medical, or dietary advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

Age-related changes in dogs - including shifts in energy levels, mobility, and daily behavior - are commonly discussed among pet owners researching longevity-focused supplements. Among the products positioned around ingredients that have been studied in broader biological research contexts, Pawprint Protocol has attracted attention in the canine longevity supplement, NAD+ for dogs, and NMN pet supplement categories.

According to the company's website, this product has been generating significant interest among pet parents - particularly owners of dogs aged seven and older who are looking for products positioned around ingredients that have been studied in broader biological research contexts.







Pawprint Protocol is a liquid dietary supplement for dogs combining NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide), NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), Resveratrol, and Coenzyme Q10 - delivered via what the company describes as nanoliposomal technology for enhanced absorption.

What follows presents publicly available information from the company's website alongside relevant research context to clarify how the product is described and positioned within the pet supplement category.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current PawPrint Protocol offer (official Pawprint Lab page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements for pets are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular veterinary care, or professional veterinary guidance. Consult a qualified veterinarian before starting any new supplement regimen for your dog.

What Pawprint Lab States About PawPrint Protocol

According to the company's website, Pawprint Protocol is a vet-formulated nanoliposomal longevity formula manufactured in the United States. The brand is operated by PawPrintLab, Inc., with a mailing address listed at 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958.

The product is sold as a liquid dropper formula (2 fl oz / 60 mL per bottle) with dosing based on dog weight - ranging from a half dropper daily for small dogs under 22 pounds to two droppers daily for giant breeds over 88 pounds. According to the company, the formula is designed for daily use with food.

The Supplement Facts panel lists the following per 1 mL serving: NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) at 100 mg, NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) at 30 mg, Resveratrol at 5 mg, and Coenzyme Q10 at 5 mg. Other ingredients include Vegetable Glycerin, Purified Water, Rice Syrup, and Beef and Apple Flavouring. Each serving contains approximately 10 calories with 2g of sugar and 2g of carbohydrates.

The company positions Pawprint Protocol as a replacement for multiple standalone supplements, describing it as "The Complete Daily Formula That Replaces 5+ Supplements Your Dog Won't Take." According to the company's website, the website features endorsements from two veterinary professionals - Dr. Ilaria Bernotti, DVM, identified as a Vet Consultant to Pawprint, and Dr. Shana Winkel, described as a US DVM and Vet Consultant to Pawprint. These professionals are referenced in consultant roles associated with the product's development, as outlined on the company's website.

NMN and NAD+ for Dogs: Published Ingredient-Level Research Context

The central scientific narrative behind Pawprint Protocol, according to the company, centers on NAD+ decline as a driver of aging in dogs. NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a coenzyme found in all living cells that plays essential roles in energy metabolism, DNA repair, and cellular communication. Published research confirms that NAD+ levels decline with age across mammalian species, and this decline has been associated with reduced cellular function.

NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) is a precursor to NAD+ - meaning the body converts NMN into NAD+. The rationale behind NMN supplementation is that providing additional precursor material may help restore declining NAD+ levels and support cellular function.

Here's where the published research stands on these individual compounds - and it's worth understanding what it does and doesn't tell us about any specific finished product.

A 2024 randomized, controlled clinical trial published in Scientific Reports examined a combination of a novel NAD+ precursor and senolytic compound in seventy dogs with mild to moderate cognitive impairment. The study reported a significant difference in cognitive function scores at the three-month endpoint, with the full-dose group showing the largest improvement. This is one of the few published randomized controlled trials examining NAD+ precursor supplementation specifically in dogs.

A 2021 sub-acute toxicity study published in Toxicology Reports evaluated NMN administered orally in beagle dogs and found it generally well-tolerated. A 2023 study in Skeletal Muscle explored NAD+ replenishment in a canine model and reported positive effects on certain aspects of striated-muscle function. And a 2025 study in Antioxidants examined resveratrol's effects on stress-related changes in kennel dogs, reporting improvements in gut microbiome markers.

These are real findings from peer-reviewed research on individual compounds. The important distinction: these studies examined specific compounds at specific dosages under controlled research conditions. They did not evaluate Pawprint Protocol's proprietary four-ingredient formula as a finished product. The NAD+ precursor used in the 2024 cognitive trial (LY-D6/2) was a different compound from the NMN and NAD+ combination in Pawprint Protocol. Ingredient-level research does not establish that the finished PawPrint Protocol product delivers identical outcomes.

Nanoliposomal Delivery: What the Company Describes

According to the company's website, the product uses a nanoliposomal delivery system that encapsulates nutrients in tiny nanoliposomes, allowing them to bypass the liver and be delivered more directly into the bloodstream through cell membranes.

Liposomal delivery is a real and well-studied pharmaceutical technology. A 2017 review published in Molecules examined liposomal and nanoparticle drug delivery in companion animals and confirmed that these delivery methods can improve bioavailability for certain compounds. A 2023 pilot clinical study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science investigated liposomal formulations in dogs with naturally occurring osteoarthritis and reported promising pharmacokinetic results.

There is a distinction between pharmaceutical-grade liposomal delivery studied in clinical settings and the nanoliposomal technology described in a consumer supplement. Without published independent verification of Pawprint Protocol's specific nanoliposomal delivery - including encapsulation efficiency, particle size distribution, and stability data - it's difficult to confirm whether the product's delivery system performs comparably to what has been demonstrated in published research. The company does not appear to publish independent verification data for its nanoliposomal technology on the product website.

CoQ10 and Resveratrol: Dosing Context for These Supporting Ingredients

Beyond NMN and NAD+, Pawprint Protocol includes Coenzyme Q10 at 5 mg per serving and Resveratrol at 5 mg per serving.

CoQ10 is a mitochondrial cofactor and antioxidant studied in dogs for cardiac health applications. A 2022 randomized, controlled, double-blind study published in Antioxidants examined CoQ10 supplementation in dogs with myxomatous mitral valve disease using 100 mg twice daily - a total daily dose of 200 mg. Published canine research on CoQ10 typically involves dosages significantly higher than the 5 mg per serving in Pawprint Protocol.

Resveratrol has published research examining its effects on stress markers and gut microbiome health in dogs. The 5 mg per serving here is at the lower end of studied ranges in the published literature.

When published studies use significantly higher amounts of an ingredient than what a supplement provides per serving, the research outcomes may not directly translate. The company may have formulation rationale based on their nanoliposomal delivery system, but without published data verifying enhanced bioavailability at these specific amounts, the gap between research dosages and product dosages is worth considering.

Marketing Statistics on the Website: What the Footnotes Say

According to the company's website, Pawprint Protocol is described as being "Loved by 100,000+ Dogs" with drops described as "proven to add more play, fewer aches, and sharper focus." Pawprint Lab describes PawPrint Protocol as part of its advanced pet supplement line, with marketing language referencing effectiveness within its category. These descriptions reflect the company's positioning and are not presented here as independently verified comparative claims.

The website presents statistics including "3-6 Extra Healthy Years," "89% Act Years Younger," and "91% Move with New Ease." The site includes footnotes clarifying that the year projection is "derived from peer-reviewed canine studies on the individual ingredients" and that the percentages come from "an ongoing customer feedback survey. Not a clinical trial." These are the company's own qualifications - worth reading before forming expectations.

Similarly, figures such as "70% reduction in cognitive decline markers within 90 days" and "71% of dogs showed improved heart health indicators in just 4 weeks" are each footnoted by the company as "Backed by peer-reviewed studies on the individual ingredients." According to the company's own published footnotes, these describe research on individual compounds under controlled conditions - not outcomes specifically observed in dogs taking Pawprint Protocol.

Ingredient-level research does not establish that the finished PawPrint Protocol product delivers identical outcomes. The company's footnotes are transparent about this distinction, and that transparency is worth noting.

Pricing and Purchase Options According to Pawprint Lab

According to pricing information published on the official website at the time of this writing, Pawprint Protocol offers several purchase options.

According to the company, one-time purchase pricing includes: a single bottle at $69.00 plus shipping (reduced from a listed retail price of $89.00), a three-bottle package at $59.98 per bottle, and a six-bottle package at $53.32 per bottle. A Subscribe and Save option is described as offering 25% savings with free shipping - pricing a single bottle at $51.75 per month, three bottles at $44.99 each, and six bottles at $39.99 each. According to the company, subscribers can pause, update, or cancel at any time.

All purchases are described as including a 90-day, 100% money-back guarantee. Pawprint Lab provides current pricing, subscription options, and guarantee terms on its official website, where details may change over time. Readers should verify current terms by viewing the current PawPrint Protocol offer (official Pawprint Lab page).

Refund Policy and 90-Day Guarantee According to the Company

According to the company's published refund and return policy, Pawprint Protocol offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. Per the published terms, customers who are unsatisfied within 90 calendar days of receiving their order can contact the support team to request a full refund.

According to the published terms, the guarantee is limited to one claim per customer or household. The guarantee does not apply to purchases made through Amazon, TikTok Shop, or other third-party retailers. A standard $2 transaction fee is described as non-refundable. The 90-day period does not reset with subsequent subscription shipments. According to the company, less than 1% of customers claim the money-back guarantee - this figure is presented as the brand's own reported data.

To initiate a return, according to the company's published policy, customers should contact.... Returns should be sent to 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958. According to the company, the support team is available 7 days a week and responds within 24 hours.

General Considerations for Pet Supplement Research

When researching any canine longevity supplement, there are several general considerations that veterinary professionals commonly recommend pet owners keep in mind.

Ingredient dosing relative to published research: Published studies on individual compounds such as NMN, NAD+, CoQ10, and Resveratrol use specific dosages under controlled conditions. The per-serving amounts in any supplement may differ from the dosages used in published research. Understanding this context is part of informed product evaluation.

Finished product vs. ingredient-level evidence: Many supplements in this category reference published research on individual ingredients. Fewer have been evaluated as finished multi-ingredient formulas through independent clinical trials. Recognizing this distinction helps set appropriate expectations for any product in the category.

Delivery format and bioavailability: Liquid, chew, capsule, and powder formats each have different absorption characteristics. Claims about enhanced delivery systems may or may not be supported by published verification data specific to the product in question.

Veterinary consultation: Dogs with diagnosed health conditions, dogs taking prescription medications, and dogs with breed-specific health considerations should be evaluated by a qualified veterinarian before starting any supplement regimen. A supplement is not a substitute for professional veterinary care.

Pet owners considering supplements in this category are encouraged to review product information directly and consult a qualified veterinarian.

Frequently Asked Questions Based on Publicly Available Product Information

Is Pawprint Protocol FDA approved?

According to the company's own website, Pawprint Protocol is a dietary supplement for dogs. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements - including pet supplements - do not require FDA approval before being sold. The company's website includes the standard disclaimer that its statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

How do I give Pawprint Protocol to my dog?

According to the company, the product is a liquid that can be added to food or given directly. Dosing is based on dog weight: a half dropper daily for dogs under 22 pounds, one dropper for 22-55 pounds, 1.5 droppers for 55-88 pounds, and two droppers for dogs over 88 pounds.

How long does it take to see results?

According to the company's FAQ, the company recommends at least three months of consistent use. Reported timelines may vary, and no specific outcome timeframe is guaranteed. Individual timelines depend on factors including dog age, breed, baseline health, and consistency of use.

Is Pawprint Protocol safe for daily use?

According to the company, all ingredients are described as human-grade, vet-researched, and dosed specifically for dogs. A 2021 toxicology study published in Toxicology Reports evaluated oral NMN administration in beagle dogs and found it generally well-tolerated. Consult your veterinarian before starting any new supplement, particularly if your dog has existing health conditions or takes medications.

What is nanoliposomal technology?

According to the company, nanoliposomal technology involves encapsulating active ingredients in tiny lipid-based particles to potentially improve absorption. The concept has been studied in veterinary pharmaceutical research. Independent verification of Pawprint Protocol's specific delivery performance is not published on the company's website.

Where is Pawprint Protocol sold?

According to the company, Pawprint Protocol is available through the official website at The company states orders typically ship within 1-3 business days from a US warehouse, with US delivery estimated at 1-4 business days.

Summary

Based on information available on the company's website, Pawprint Protocol is a liquid dietary supplement for dogs built around the scientifically relevant concept of NAD+ decline during aging. The product contains four ingredients - NMN, NAD+, CoQ10, and Resveratrol - with published peer-reviewed research at the individual compound level. No published clinical trial has evaluated the finished product as formulated, and the per-serving dosages of CoQ10 and Resveratrol fall below ranges commonly used in published canine research. Ingredient-level research does not establish that the finished PawPrint Protocol product delivers identical outcomes.

According to the company, the product comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, multiple purchase options, and is manufactured in the United States. Marketing statistics on the website are footnoted by the company as deriving from ingredient-level studies and customer surveys rather than clinical trials of the finished product.

Pet parents who want to review the full product details can do so. Complete product details, current pricing, and terms are available by viewing the current PawPrint Protocol offer (official Pawprint Lab page).

Contact Information

Pawprint Protocol offers customer support for questions before or during ordering:

Company: PawPrintLab, Inc.

Email:...

Mailing Address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958, United States

Support Hours: 7 days a week - Monday through Sunday

View the current PawPrint Protocol offer (official Pawprint Lab page)

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This content presents publicly available product information and is not intended as a product review, ranking, or endorsement. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified veterinarian before beginning any dietary supplement for their dog.

Supplement and Health Notice: Dietary supplements for pets are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including dog age, breed, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Health concerns for your dog should be discussed with a qualified veterinarian who is familiar with your pet's individual medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, subscription offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing (April 2026) and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published research and publicly available information. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.

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