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Moyae Adds Speech-To-Text To Its Ophthalmology EHR
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Moyae, the AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) platform purpose-built for ophthalmology and optometry practices, today announced the release of its voice dictation for two of the most frequently documented fields in a patient encounter: chief complaint and care plan.
The feature uses a speech-to-text model trained on medical data to reduce transcription errors with clinical terminology. Doctors and their staff can dictate directly into the relevant fields instead of typing, which Moyae says cuts input time and lets providers stay focused on the patient rather than the screen.
“Speech-to-text is the building blocks of what's coming next”, said Sami Mirimiri, CEO at Moyae. "We'll be releasing more exciting AI features related to the encounter workflow soon".
The speech-to-text model was trained specifically on medical vocabulary, including ophthalmic terminology, to handle words and abbreviations that general-purpose dictation tools often get wrong. The dictation runs inside Moyae's existing interface with no additional software required.
Moyae chose to launch dictation for chief complaint and care plan first, with broader dictation and documentation capabilities in active development. The company plans to share more on that front in the coming months.
Moyae will be at ASCRS this year at booth #2330. Attendees can see dictation and the rest of the platform in person.
The dictation feature is available now to all Moyae customers.
The feature uses a speech-to-text model trained on medical data to reduce transcription errors with clinical terminology. Doctors and their staff can dictate directly into the relevant fields instead of typing, which Moyae says cuts input time and lets providers stay focused on the patient rather than the screen.
“Speech-to-text is the building blocks of what's coming next”, said Sami Mirimiri, CEO at Moyae. "We'll be releasing more exciting AI features related to the encounter workflow soon".
The speech-to-text model was trained specifically on medical vocabulary, including ophthalmic terminology, to handle words and abbreviations that general-purpose dictation tools often get wrong. The dictation runs inside Moyae's existing interface with no additional software required.
Moyae chose to launch dictation for chief complaint and care plan first, with broader dictation and documentation capabilities in active development. The company plans to share more on that front in the coming months.
Moyae will be at ASCRS this year at booth #2330. Attendees can see dictation and the rest of the platform in person.
The dictation feature is available now to all Moyae customers.
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