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Tenovi Ranks No. 3 In Healthcare No. 6 In US No. 8 In Americas On Financial Times Fastest-Growing Companies List 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tenovi is honored to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies in 2026. Ranking No. 3 in Healthcare and Life Sciences, No. 6 in the U.S., and No. 8 across the Americas, this prestigious award highlights Tenovi's rapid expansion, evidenced by an absolute growth rate of 4,940% and compound annual growth rate of 269.4% between 2021 and 2024.
Presented in collaboration with Statista, the annual list evaluates thousands of companies across North and South America based on their three-year compound annual growth rate. Ranking No. 3 in the Health Care and Life Sciences sector reflects Tenovi's pivotal role in the digital health landscape. This recognition highlights the increasing demand for connected health solutions and Tenovi's mission of improving lives by simplifying remote care.
“Tenovi is pleased to be recognized by the Financial Times as the number three fastest growing company in healthcare and life sciences. Our remote monitoring solutions are tackling chronic disease management, the most expensive challenge in healthcare today,” said Nizan Friedman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Tenovi.
“Our automated ecosystem delivers a 360 degree view of individual health that includes vital signs, medication adherence, weight, activity, and sleep data, all of which are transmitted, automatically aggregated, and able to be consumed by one API. During the time between office visits, remote monitoring provides payers with significant cost-avoidance and providers with automated tools they need to deliver proactive, patient-first care.”
About Tenovi
Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston Metro. For more information, visit .
About Statista
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
Presented in collaboration with Statista, the annual list evaluates thousands of companies across North and South America based on their three-year compound annual growth rate. Ranking No. 3 in the Health Care and Life Sciences sector reflects Tenovi's pivotal role in the digital health landscape. This recognition highlights the increasing demand for connected health solutions and Tenovi's mission of improving lives by simplifying remote care.
“Tenovi is pleased to be recognized by the Financial Times as the number three fastest growing company in healthcare and life sciences. Our remote monitoring solutions are tackling chronic disease management, the most expensive challenge in healthcare today,” said Nizan Friedman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Tenovi.
“Our automated ecosystem delivers a 360 degree view of individual health that includes vital signs, medication adherence, weight, activity, and sleep data, all of which are transmitted, automatically aggregated, and able to be consumed by one API. During the time between office visits, remote monitoring provides payers with significant cost-avoidance and providers with automated tools they need to deliver proactive, patient-first care.”
About Tenovi
Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston Metro. For more information, visit .
About Statista
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
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