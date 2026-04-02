Asia Intelligence Brief For Thursday, April 2, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Rio Times - Asia Pulse

Covering: South Korea · Japan · India · Australia · China · Indonesia · Iran · Strait of Hormuz · SE Asia







What Matters Today







1

Asian Stocks Reverse Yesterday's Historic Rally - KOSPI Crashes 4.5%, Nikkei Falls 2.4%, Sensex Drops 1.9% as Trump's "Stone Ages" Speech Erases Market Euphoria

Today's Asia intelligence brief opens with the sharpest single-day reversal in Asian markets since the crisis began. The MSCI EM Asia gauge fell 2.3%, erasing the entirety of yesterday's 5.2% rally - the best day in a year - as President Trump's prime-time address delivered the opposite of what markets had priced. Instead of declaring victory or offering a ceasefire framework, Trump told the nation: "We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong." The speech landed during Asian trading hours, turning gains into losses in real time.

The damage was comprehensive. South Korea's KOSPI plunged 4.5% to 5,234 - having opened more than 1% higher before the speech - erasing the entire 8.1% surge from the previous session. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.4% to 52,463, with Topix down 1.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.3% to 24,965. Shanghai's CSI 300 lost 1.04%. Taiwan's Taiex fell 1.8%. India's Sensex dropped 1.9%, with Nifty sliding more than 2% to hit intraday lows of 22,182. Australia's ASX 200, which had started the day in positive territory, finished down 1.1%. Singapore's SGX, which had opened at a two-week high, slipped 0.8%. Not a single major Asian market ended in positive territory.

The bond and currency markets confirmed the risk-off signal. The US dollar index rose 0.5% as capital fled to safety. The Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to ¥159.60 against the greenback. The Korean won fell 0.6% to ₩1,521.80 - back near crisis-era levels that had been briefly left behind during yesterday's euphoria. Government bond yields surged across every developed market: US 10-year up 5 basis points to 4.368%, Japan 10-year up 8bp to 2.384%, signalling a broad sell-off in sovereign debt. Gold - normally a safe haven - fell 4% to $4,621 as the dollar strengthened, with silver losing 7.3%.

For Latin American investors, the Asian reversal is the clearest signal yet that this crisis trades on headlines, not fundamentals. Yesterday's 5.2% rally and today's 2.3% decline are not driven by earnings, GDP, or trade data - they are driven by a 19-minute speech from the White House. The implication is that Latin American emerging market assets, which are correlated with Asian risk appetite through global capital flows, face the same whiplash. When the KOSPI can gain 8.1% and lose 4.5% in consecutive sessions, every emerging market portfolio is at the mercy of Trump's next statement. As our previous Asia intelligence brief noted, markets are pricing probabilities of resolution, not certainties. Today proves that the probability just fell sharply - and Latin American assets will reflect that repricing when their markets open.





2

Brent Surges 6-8% to $107-$109, WTI Rockets to $105-$113 - Yesterday's Sub-$100 Hope Crushed as Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia and Tankers in Qatari Waters

Oil prices delivered the mirror image of yesterday's decline. Brent crude surged as much as 8.1% to $109.35 per barrel - having briefly dipped below $100 just hours earlier on yesterday's optimism. West Texas Intermediate rocketed between $105 and $113 in volatile Thursday trading. The reversal was compounded by operational escalation: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence intercepted at least four Iranian drones Thursday morning, an oil tanker leased to QatarEnergy was struck by an Iranian cruise missile in Qatari waters, and a Kuwaiti tanker was hit while anchored at Dubai port. The conflict is widening beyond the US-Iran bilateral theatre.

Rabobank published the most detailed institutional oil forecast since the speech. Their base case assumes the war ends in two to three weeks on largely US terms, followed by a slow return to normal - with full Hormuz closure lasting until April-end. Under this scenario, Brent averages $107 per barrel in Q2 2026, declining to $96 in Q3, $90 in Q4, and $93 for full-year 2027 before moderating to $71.50 in 2028. The forecast implies that even the optimistic scenario keeps oil above $100 through June and above $90 through year-end. For Asia's energy importers - which collectively account for 44% of global crude imports, according to the IEA - this pricing trajectory means the economic pain extends well beyond the war's military endpoint.

Trump's speech added a geopolitical dimension that compounds the supply disruption. His demand that oil-importing nations show "delayed courage" and "take the lead" in reopening Hormuz - combined with his statement that the US "will not have anything to do with" the strait's future - shifts responsibility for maritime security to the countries that depend on it most. None of Japan, Australia, South Korea, or Europe's major economies have committed military force to open the waterway. Iran's foreign ministry responded to the speech by declaring the country is "absolutely determined and resolute to continue our defense" and has "no choice but to fight back fiercely." The deployment of a third US carrier strike group - the USS George H.W. Bush, joining the Lincoln and Ford - contradicts the "leaving soon" rhetoric.

For Latin American energy exporters, the Rabobank forecast establishes the pricing framework for the next 12 months. Brent at $107 in Q2 means record revenues for Brazilian pre-salt, Colombian crude, Ecuadorian heavy oil, and Guyanese offshore production. But the forecast's decline to $90 by Q4 means the windfall is temporary - exporters who lock in forward contracts now capture the premium. For Latin American importers (Chile, Central America, Caribbean), the same forecast means persistent cost-of-living pressure through at least September. The tanker attacks in Qatari and Dubai waters also affect Latin American shipping: any vessel transiting the Gulf faces repricing of war-risk insurance that adds $1-2 million per voyage. As our previous coverage tracked, the oil market is no longer responding to supply-demand fundamentals - it is responding to military communiqués.





3

South Korea's President Declares "War-Like Situation" - Urges Nation to "Save Every Drop of Fuel," Considers Driving Curbs for First Time Since 1991 Gulf War

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivered a budget speech to the National Assembly that escalated the government's crisis language to its most severe level. He described the economic impact as a "war-like situation," called it "the worst energy security threat" in decades, and warned that "it is not a passing shower - it is a massive storm of uncertain duration." Lee urged citizens to "save every drop of fuel, avoid wasting even a single plastic bag" and called for bipartisan passage of the ₩26.2 trillion ($17.3 billion) emergency budget by April 10. The government is mobilising "all available resources" to respond.

The policy measures are escalating in parallel. South Korea is weighing wider driving restrictions for the general public - extending curbs beyond government institutions - for the first time since the 1991 Gulf War, if crude oil reaches $120-$130 per barrel. The government is restarting five nuclear reactors by May, easing restrictions on coal plants, expanding renewable energy to reduce LNG dependency, and considering extending the lives of three coal power plants scheduled for closure. South Korea has secured approximately 50 million barrels of alternative oil for April to offset Hormuz disruptions, with further supply expected in May, while LNG impacts from Australia are assessed as "minimal." The government's 12-point energy conservation programme asks citizens to take shorter showers, charge phones during daytime, and use washing machines on weekends.

Lee's speech contained a longer-term pivot that distinguishes Korea's response from other Asian economies. He called fossil fuel dependency "extremely risky" and urged a rapid transition to renewable energy, stating the situation is "worse than you think." Korea imports 55% of its energy - worth $144 billion in 2024 - from the Middle East. The president's framing transforms the energy crisis from a temporary supply disruption into a structural vulnerability argument for the clean energy transition. The Lee-Prabowo summit with Indonesia (Story 5) and the Lee-Macron summit with France - both this week - reinforce the diplomatic dimension: Korea is simultaneously managing the crisis, diversifying supply, and building the post-fossil-fuel industrial base.

For Latin American investors, Lee's "war-like situation" declaration has three implications. First, Korea's $17.3 billion emergency budget - still awaiting April 10 passage - is the fiscal firewall between managed crisis and recession. If passed, it supports Korean demand for Latin American commodities (Chilean copper in Korean electronics, Brazilian iron ore in Korean steel). If delayed or insufficient, Korean industrial activity contracts, reducing upstream demand. Second, Korea's nuclear restart and clean energy pivot create medium-term opportunities for Latin American critical mineral exporters: Chilean lithium, Brazilian rare earths, and Argentine lithium all feed into the battery and renewable supply chains Korea is accelerating. Third, the 1991-style driving curbs - if implemented - would be the most extreme demand-destruction measure by an OECD economy since the Gulf War, with knock-on effects for global oil demand that could temper the very prices that Latin American exporters are currently benefiting from.





4

KOSPI Crashes 4.5% - The Largest Single-Session Reversal of the Crisis, Erasing Yesterday's 8.1% Rally in Hours

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 4.5% to close at 5,234.05 on Thursday - having opened more than 1% higher - in what analysts described as the most dramatic single-session reversal since the crisis began on February 28. The small-cap Kosdaq fared worse, plunging 5.4% to 1,056.34. Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Hyundai Motor, and every major Korean conglomerate fell sharply. The won weakened to ₩1,521.80 against the dollar, eroding the currency gains that had accompanied Wednesday's euphoria. The pattern - +8.1% followed by -4.5% in consecutive sessions - represents volatility that makes fundamental investment analysis nearly impossible.

Monex's chief strategist Takashi Hiroki captured the market's frustration: "The market has shown disappointment because the speech President Trump made was far less than what the market expected. There were no concrete details about the end of the hostilities with Iran. What the market wants is a clear outline for the ceasefire." Natixis chief economist for Asia Pacific Alicia Garcia Herrero was more direct: "Markets reacted negatively because, while Trump says it is nearly over, he is sending the third aircraft carrier and more troops to the region, so it is hard to believe his words. Further escalation is still the more likely scenario."

The structural vulnerabilities that produced the March selloff remain intact. Foreigners sold ₩35.9 trillion ($23.5 billion) in KOSPI shares in March - the largest monthly outflow on record. Samsung Electronics' foreign ownership sits at a 12.5-year low of 48.9%. The KOSPI, despite Thursday's loss, is still up approximately 20% for the year - meaning massive profits are available for exit if sentiment deteriorates further. The Thursday/Friday pattern has emerged as a risk factor: the S&P 500 has dropped 9% on Thursdays and Fridays during the conflict due to weekend escalation risk. With markets closed Friday for Good Friday, Thursday's sell-off may reflect de-risking ahead of a three-day weekend where military developments cannot be hedged.

For Latin American investors with Korean exposure - either directly through KOSPI holdings or indirectly through semiconductor supply chain positions - the reversal demands a tactical response. The KOSPI's 8.1% gain and 4.5% loss in 48 hours means that position sizing, not direction-calling, is the risk management priority. Korean equities remain structurally attractive (record $86.1 billion March exports, chip boom intact, $17.3 billion emergency budget) but tactically untradeable without hedging against headline risk. The won at ₩1,521.80 is a currency-risk signal for Latin American firms invoicing in Korean won or holding won-denominated assets. The Good Friday closure means the next opportunity to trade is Monday - and an entire weekend of potential military escalation lies between.





5

South Korea-Indonesia Summit: Lee and Prabowo Sign Energy Security, Critical Minerals, and KF-21 Fighter Agreements as Two Asian Powers Deepen Strategic Partnership

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto signed agreements on energy security, critical minerals, and technology cooperation during a state summit in Seoul - deepening a strategic partnership that the Hormuz crisis has made urgent. Lee described Indonesia's stable role as a supplier of LNG and coal as "very reassuring," calling for closer cooperation on energy supply and resource security. The summit also addressed the KF-21 fighter jet programme - Korea and Indonesia's joint next-generation combat aircraft - and potential Indonesian purchases that would make the programme commercially viable.

The energy dimension is central. South Korea views Indonesia as a critical alternative to Middle Eastern supply. Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy, a significant oil and gas producer with refining capacity and coal reserves that position it as one of the few regional energy surplus countries. The summit's critical minerals component connects to Korea's semiconductor and EV battery supply chains: Indonesia's nickel reserves (essential for batteries) and mineral processing capacity are strategic assets that Korean industrial conglomerates need. The technology cooperation agreements address AI, digital infrastructure, and industrial collaboration - extending the partnership beyond energy into the broader economic architecture.

The Lee-Prabowo summit sits within a week of intense Korean diplomacy. Lee hosted Prabowo on Monday, is meeting France's Macron for a separate state visit this week, and delivered his "war-like situation" budget speech to parliament on Thursday. The pattern is a president simultaneously managing three dimensions of the crisis: fiscal (the ₩26.2 trillion budget), diplomatic (Indonesia and France summits), and domestic (energy conservation, nuclear restarts, driving curbs). Korea is building its post-crisis energy architecture in real time - not after the war ends, but while it continues. The Japan-Indonesia energy pact from earlier this week (covered in our April 1 brief) means that both Korea and Japan are now formalising bilateral energy security with Jakarta, creating a de facto East Asian-Indonesian energy axis.

For Latin American investors, the Korea-Indonesia summit creates both competition and opportunity. Competition: Indonesia's nickel, LNG, and coal compete with Latin American minerals and energy for Korean market share. Opportunity: Korea's desperate search for energy diversification is not limited to Indonesia - Chilean lithium, Argentine gas, Brazilian biofuels, and Colombian coal are all alternatives that Korean industrial buyers are evaluating. The KF-21 fighter component also has Latin American implications: if the programme succeeds commercially, it creates a non-American, non-European combat aircraft option for Latin American air forces that are modernising (Colombia, Peru, Chile). The summit signals that Korea's crisis-driven diversification will reshape its trade relationships for a decade - and Latin American suppliers who engage now capture the relationships that will persist after the crisis.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





KOSPI

5,234 (-4.5%)

▼ erased 8.1% rally

Largest reversal of crisis; opened +1%, crashed on speech; Kosdaq -5.4%; won ₩1,521.80





Nikkei 225

52,463 (-2.4%)

▼ Topix -1.6%

¥159.60/$; 10Y yield +8bp to 2.384%; "no concrete details" - Monex; 80M bbl reserve continues





Hang Seng

24,965 (-1.3%)

▼ CSI 300 -1.04%

China markets opened post-speech; Iran-Oman protocol briefly lifted sentiment before fading





Sensex (India)

-1.9%; Nifty -2%+

▼ broad sell-off

Nifty intraday low 22,182; India 2M+ bbl/day Hormuz dependent; coal at max capacity; rupee weak





Brent Crude

$107-$109 (+6-8%)

▲ from briefly <$100

Rabobank: $107 avg Q2, $96 Q3, $90 Q4; Saudi drones intercepted; QatarEnergy tanker struck





WTI Crude

$105-$113 (surging)

▲ +8-13% intraday

Third carrier deployed; Iran FM vows "fierce" defence; Kuwaiti tanker hit at Dubai port





Gold

$4,621 (-4%)

▼ biggest drop in months

Silver -7.3%; dollar +0.5%; safe haven breaks as USD strengthens; bond yields surging globally





USD/KRW

₩1,521.80

▼ won -0.6%

Back near crisis lows; yesterday's recovery erased; ₩26.2T budget vote Apr 10; driving curbs weighed





USD/JPY

¥159.60

▼ yen -0.5%

Japan 10Y +8bp; Nikkei -2.4%; energy import bill rising; reserve release continues













COUNTRY

KEY METRIC

DIRECTION

OUTLOOK





South Korea

KOSPI: 5,234 (-4.5%)

▼ "war-like situation"

₩26.2T budget Apr 10; driving curbs weighed; 5 nuclear restarts; won ₩1,521; 50M bbl secured for Apr





Japan

Nikkei: 52,463 (-2.4%)

▼ bond yields surging

10Y +8bp to 2.384%; ¥159.60; 80M bbl reserve; Indonesia energy pact; no Hormuz military commitment





India

Sensex: -1.9%; Nifty -2%+

▼ broad sell-off

Coal at max capacity; Iran permits transit but prices elevated; Rabobank: $107 Q2; rupee weakening





Australia

ASX: -1.1%

▼ Albanese questions war

PM: "not clear what more needs to be achieved"; won't send ships to Hormuz; trade surplus doubled est.





Indonesia

Summit agreements signed

▲ strategic positioning

Korea + Japan energy pacts; LNG/coal supplier role; KF-21 fighter; critical minerals; nickel leverage





Oil (Rabobank)

Q2: $107; Q3: $96; Q4: $90

▲ elevated through year-end

Base case: war over 2-3 weeks; Hormuz closed through Apr; 2027: $93; 2028: $71.50; tanker attacks widen













DATE

EVENT

IMPACT





Apr 3

Good Friday - most markets closed

No trading; three-day weekend; unhedged geopolitical risk; US jobs report released (markets closed)





Apr 6

Trump extended deadline for Iran energy strikes (Sunday)

Escalation or de-escalation; falls on Easter Sunday; no market hedging; Monday gap risk





Apr 7

Markets reopen Monday - first post-Easter session

Three days of accumulated risk priced in one session; US jobs data reaction; April 6 outcome





Apr 7-12

KMT Chair visits Beijing

Cross-strait dynamics; Xi Jinping meeting; energy crisis context; Taiwan positioning





Apr 10

South Korea ₩26.2T budget vote

Bipartisan passage expected; driving curbs; nuclear restarts; consumer vouchers; export support





Apr 14

IMF World Economic Outlook

Asian country forecasts; Korea/Japan/India growth; oil price assumptions; recession risk assessment





End Apr

Rabobank: Hormuz closure ends (base case)

If correct: Brent declines from $107 to $96 in Q3; if wrong: sustained $107+ repricing





May 2026

Korea: 5 nuclear reactors restart

Reduces LNG/oil dependency; part of Lee's energy transition; structural change from crisis response







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalTrump's Speech Reversed Everything - 3rd Carrier Deployed, Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia, Tankers HitThe "Stone Ages" speech erased two days of market gains. Brent rocketed from sub-$100 to $107+. Iran struck Saudi Arabia with drones (4 intercepted), hit a QatarEnergy tanker in Qatari waters, and struck a Kuwaiti tanker at Dubai port. The conflict is widening. The USS George H.W. Bush - a third carrier - is deployed. Iran's FM declared the country will "fight back fiercely." Trump told oil-importing nations to show "delayed courage" and take responsibility for Hormuz. No country has accepted. Markets closed Friday for Good Friday, meaning three days of potential escalation with no trading.CriticalSouth Korea: "War-Like Situation" - Driving Curbs, Nuclear Restarts, Fuel ConservationPresident Lee's language is now the most severe of any OECD leader. "War-like situation." "Worst energy security threat." "Massive storm of uncertain duration." The policy escalation matches: 1991-style driving curbs under consideration, five nuclear reactors restarting by May, coal plant extensions, ₩26.2T budget awaiting April 10 vote, and 12-point citizen conservation programme. Korea secured 50M barrels for April but May supply is uncertain. The KOSPI has become untradeable on fundamentals - it trades on Trump's next sentence.TenseIran-Oman "Monitoring Protocol" - Not Reopening, But a Potential Diplomatic ThreadIranian state media reported that Tehran is working with Oman on a protocol to "monitor" ships passing through Hormuz. Markets briefly rallied on the headline before analysts noted that monitoring is not reopening. Iran continues to charge tolls in yuan to allied nations (China, Russia, India, Malaysia, Thailand) while blocking US-allied vessels. The Oman channel represents the most viable diplomatic pathway - Oman historically mediates between Iran and the West - but concrete results remain absent. Iran's letter to the American people, declaring "no enmity" while vowing to fight, adds ambiguity.WatchingGood Friday Closure - Three-Day Weekend With No Market Hedging Against EscalationUS, European, and many Asian markets are closed Friday for Good Friday. The S&P 500 has dropped 9% on Thursdays/Fridays during the conflict as traders de-risk ahead of weekends where military developments cannot be hedged. Thursday's sell-off may be partially driven by this pattern. The April 6 deadline - Trump's previously extended deadline for Iran energy strikes - falls on Sunday. If escalation occurs over the Easter weekend, Monday's market opens will absorb three days of accumulated risk in a single session. Korea, Japan, and India face the greatest exposure.Fast TakeReversalThe 19-minute speech that reversed a year's worth of market gains in a single session demonstrates that every Asian market is a derivative of Trump's war decisions. When the MSCI Asia Pacific moves 5% up one day and 2.3% down the next, portfolio managers are not analysing earnings or trade flows - they are parsing presidential rhetoric. The fundamentals (Korea's $86B exports, Japan's positive Tankan, chip demand) are intact. The fundamentals are irrelevant. The speech is the market. Latin American assets correlated with Asian risk appetite face the same reality.OilThe base case - war over in 2-3 weeks, slow return to normal, Hormuz closed through April-end - still produces $107/bbl average for the quarter. The pessimistic case is not modelled because no institution wants to publish $150 oil forecasts. Iran striking Saudi Arabia, Qatar-linked tankers, and a Dubai-anchored vessel means the supply disruption is widening beyond Hormuz into the broader Gulf. When tankers are hit in Qatari waters, the insurance repricing affects every vessel in the region, not just those attempting the strait.KoreaLee Jae Myung's escalation from "energy security threat" to "war-like situation" in 48 hours reflects a government that sees the crisis worsening, not stabilising. Driving curbs for the general public - last imposed in 1991 - would be the most extreme demand-destruction measure by any OECD economy in this crisis. Five nuclear restarts by May. Coal plant life extensions. Shorter showers. Weekend-only washing machines. Korea is rationing its way through a crisis created by a war its ally started. The irony is not lost on Seoul.AustraliaAustralia's PM gave his own nationally televised address on the same day as Trump's. His assessment: Iran's air force, navy, and military-industrial base have been degraded, objectives have been "realized," and "it is not clear what more needs to be achieved - or what the endpoint looks like." This is a close US ally publicly questioning the war's rationale while ASX falls 1.1%. When Canberra and Seoul are both pressing Washington for clarity and getting rhetoric instead, the alliance system is under strain that diplomatic language is barely containing.WeekendMarkets are closed Friday. They reopen Monday. Between those two sessions: an entire Easter weekend during which the April 6 deadline for Iran energy strikes passes, Iran may launch further attacks on Gulf states, the third carrier group operates in the region, and Trump may issue statements that move markets by 5% in either direction. Traders who de-risked Thursday did so rationally. The question is what they return to on Monday - and whether three days of unhedged geopolitical risk produces the kind of gap opening that breaks portfolios.Developments to Watch01The highest-risk weekend of the crisis. Good Friday closure means no trading until Monday. April 6 falls on Sunday. Trump's "extremely hard" language suggests escalation, not de-escalation. Every portfolio manager in Asia is heading into the weekend exposed to three days of unhedged geopolitical risk.02Lee's "war-like situation" speech increases pressure for rapid passage. Watch for: bipartisan dynamics, whether driving curbs are included, how the ₩4.8T consumer vouchers are structured, and whether the nuclear restart timeline accelerates.03The most promising diplomatic development. Oman historically mediates between Iran and the West. If the monitoring protocol produces verifiable ship passage data, it could be the framework for partial reopening. If it remains aspirational, markets will discount it.04Iran's attacks are no longer confined to the strait. Saudi drones, QatarEnergy tanker, Kuwaiti vessel, Dubai port - the entire Gulf is a conflict zone. Watch for: whether Gulf states retaliate independently, whether GCC coordination produces a unified response, and whether further attacks on port infrastructure disrupt refining capacity.05Now 12 days away. Will incorporate: Rabobank-style oil forecasts, country-specific Asian growth revisions, inflation projections under sustained $100+ oil, and assessment of whether the energy crisis produces recession in Korea, Thailand, Philippines.06Released on Good Friday with markets closed. Traders will react Monday. If jobs data is weak (consistent with Waller's "payrolls probably fell in 2025"), it compounds the energy-driven slowdown narrative and increases pressure on the Fed. If strong, it provides a counterweight - but one that may be irrelevant if oil is at $110+.Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players01- South Korea's President. His "war-like situation" parliamentary address is the most severe crisis language from any OECD leader since the conflict began. In a single week: hosted Indonesia's Prabowo for an energy summit, is hosting France's Macron, pushed for ₩26.2T budget passage, called for 1991-style driving curbs, ordered five nuclear restarts, launched a 12-point conservation programme, and urged citizens to save "every drop of fuel." Lee is simultaneously managing a fiscal response, a diplomatic diversification, a domestic energy transition, and a financial market crisis - while his stock market gains and loses 4-8% daily on American presidential rhetoric.02- Australia's PM. His nationally televised address - delivered on the same day as Trump's - publicly questioned whether the war has achieved its objectives. The assessment that Iran has been "degraded" and objectives "realized" combined with "it is not clear what more needs to be achieved" is the most direct challenge to the war's rationale by any Five Eyes leader. Australia won't send ships to Hormuz but is coordinating with Singapore and Malaysia on energy supply. Albanese's position represents the US ally who disagrees but won't break the alliance - the diplomatic equivalent of abstaining.03- Natixis chief economist, Asia Pacific. Her assessment to CNBC - "while Trump says it is nearly over, he is sending the third aircraft carrier and more troops to the region, so it is hard to believe his words; further escalation is still the more likely scenario" - captures the disconnect that drove the market reversal. Garcia Herrero's framing is now the institutional consensus: words say de-escalation, actions say escalation. Markets are trading the actions, not the words.04- Indonesia's President. His Seoul summit with Lee positions Indonesia as the energy security partner of choice for both Korea and Japan. Indonesia's LNG, coal, nickel, and minerals - combined with its geographic position outside the Middle East - give Prabowo leverage that few other Asian leaders possess during the crisis. The KF-21 fighter partnership adds a defence dimension. Indonesia is one of the few Asian economies that benefits from the crisis through higher commodity prices while simultaneously gaining diplomatic weight as an alternative energy supplier.05- Joe DeLaura and Florence Schmit. Their post-speech forecast - Brent $107/bbl Q2, $96 Q3, $90 Q4, with Hormuz closed through April-end - is now the benchmark against which every Asian economy is planning. The forecast assumes the optimistic scenario (war over in 2-3 weeks on US terms). The fact that the optimistic scenario still produces $107 average through June tells every finance ministry, central bank, and industrial planner in Asia that the crisis pricing is structural, not transient. The 2027 forecast of $93 and 2028 of $71.50 maps the multi-year trajectory that investment decisions must now accommodate.CalendarBottom LineAsia's April 2 is the day the "beginning of the end" narrative died. This Asia intelligence brief tracks the aftermath of a speech that was supposed to offer clarity and instead delivered escalation. The MSCI Asia Pacific's 2.3% decline erased the entire 5.2% rally from the previous session. The KOSPI's 4.5% crash wiped out an 8.1% gain in 24 hours. Brent crude surged from briefly below $100 to above $107. Gold fell 4% as the dollar strengthened. Every major Asian market ended in negative territory. The message from Trump - "We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages" - was not what markets were pricing.South Korea's response is now the most aggressive of any OECD economy. President Lee's "war-like situation" declaration, driving curbs not seen since 1991, five nuclear restarts, coal plant extensions, and a 12-point citizen conservation programme represent a government that believes the crisis will last longer than markets assumed. The ₩26.2 trillion emergency budget vote on April 10 is the fiscal anchor - if passed, Korea has the institutional capacity and the financial resources to manage through the Rabobank forecast's Q2 at $107/bbl. If delayed, the KOSPI's already-extreme volatility will compound.The operational escalation is the development that institutional investors have not fully priced. Iran's drone attack on Saudi Arabia, the missile strike on a QatarEnergy tanker in Qatari waters, and the attack on a Kuwaiti vessel at Dubai port mean the conflict has expanded beyond the US-Iran bilateral theatre into the broader Gulf. When tankers are struck in Qatari and Dubai waters - not in the strait, but in supposedly safe anchorages - the war-risk insurance repricing affects every vessel in the region. The Korea-Indonesia energy summit and Japan's earlier Indonesia pact show that the post-Hormuz energy architecture is being built in real time - but building takes months, and the crisis is measured in days.The Good Friday closure creates the highest-risk weekend of the crisis. Markets close Thursday evening. They reopen Monday. The April 6 deadline - Trump's previously extended deadline for Iran energy strikes - falls on Easter Sunday. Three days of potential military escalation, diplomatic developments, and presidential statements will accumulate without the pressure valve of market trading. The S&P 500 has dropped 9% on Thursdays and Fridays during the conflict as traders de-risk ahead of weekends. Thursday's Asian sell-off may partially reflect this pattern. Monday's opening - whenever it comes - will price three days of reality in a single session.For Latin American investors, this Asia intelligence brief delivers five signals. First, the +5.2%/-2.3% MSCI reversal in consecutive sessions means that emerging market correlations are driven entirely by geopolitics - Latin American portfolios face the same whiplash when Monday arrives. Second, Rabobank's $107/bbl Q2 forecast establishes the revenue framework for Latin American energy exporters through June. Third, Korea's driving curbs and nuclear restarts signal OECD demand destruction that will eventually temper oil prices - but not before Q2's $107 average is locked in. Fourth, the Korea-Indonesia energy axis creates competitive pressure for Latin American mineral and energy exporters seeking Asian market share. Fifth, the Easter weekend's April 6 deadline means that every Latin American market opening on Monday will either be pricing resolution or escalation - with no middle ground. This brief will track which scenario emerges.