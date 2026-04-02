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Asia Intelligence Brief For Thursday, April 2, 2026
|INSTRUMENT
|LEVEL
|MOVE
|NOTE
|KOSPI
|5,234 (-4.5%)
|▼ erased 8.1% rally
|Largest reversal of crisis; opened +1%, crashed on speech; Kosdaq -5.4%; won ₩1,521.80
|Nikkei 225
|52,463 (-2.4%)
|▼ Topix -1.6%
|¥159.60/$; 10Y yield +8bp to 2.384%; "no concrete details" - Monex; 80M bbl reserve continues
|Hang Seng
|24,965 (-1.3%)
|▼ CSI 300 -1.04%
|China markets opened post-speech; Iran-Oman protocol briefly lifted sentiment before fading
|Sensex (India)
|-1.9%; Nifty -2%+
|▼ broad sell-off
|Nifty intraday low 22,182; India 2M+ bbl/day Hormuz dependent; coal at max capacity; rupee weak
|Brent Crude
|$107-$109 (+6-8%)
|▲ from briefly <$100
|Rabobank: $107 avg Q2, $96 Q3, $90 Q4; Saudi drones intercepted; QatarEnergy tanker struck
|WTI Crude
|$105-$113 (surging)
|▲ +8-13% intraday
|Third carrier deployed; Iran FM vows "fierce" defence; Kuwaiti tanker hit at Dubai port
|Gold
|$4,621 (-4%)
|▼ biggest drop in months
|Silver -7.3%; dollar +0.5%; safe haven breaks as USD strengthens; bond yields surging globally
|USD/KRW
|₩1,521.80
|▼ won -0.6%
|Back near crisis lows; yesterday's recovery erased; ₩26.2T budget vote Apr 10; driving curbs weighed
|USD/JPY
|¥159.60
|▼ yen -0.5%
|Japan 10Y +8bp; Nikkei -2.4%; energy import bill rising; reserve release continues
Conflict & Stability Tracker
Critical
Trump's Speech Reversed Everything - 3rd Carrier Deployed, Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia, Tankers Hit
The "Stone Ages" speech erased two days of market gains. Brent rocketed from sub-$100 to $107+. Iran struck Saudi Arabia with drones (4 intercepted), hit a QatarEnergy tanker in Qatari waters, and struck a Kuwaiti tanker at Dubai port. The conflict is widening. The USS George H.W. Bush - a third carrier - is deployed. Iran's FM declared the country will "fight back fiercely." Trump told oil-importing nations to show "delayed courage" and take responsibility for Hormuz. No country has accepted. Markets closed Friday for Good Friday, meaning three days of potential escalation with no trading.
Critical
South Korea: "War-Like Situation" - Driving Curbs, Nuclear Restarts, Fuel Conservation
President Lee's language is now the most severe of any OECD leader. "War-like situation." "Worst energy security threat." "Massive storm of uncertain duration." The policy escalation matches: 1991-style driving curbs under consideration, five nuclear reactors restarting by May, coal plant extensions, ₩26.2T budget awaiting April 10 vote, and 12-point citizen conservation programme. Korea secured 50M barrels for April but May supply is uncertain. The KOSPI has become untradeable on fundamentals - it trades on Trump's next sentence.
Tense
Iran-Oman "Monitoring Protocol" - Not Reopening, But a Potential Diplomatic Thread
Iranian state media reported that Tehran is working with Oman on a protocol to "monitor" ships passing through Hormuz. Markets briefly rallied on the headline before analysts noted that monitoring is not reopening. Iran continues to charge tolls in yuan to allied nations (China, Russia, India, Malaysia, Thailand) while blocking US-allied vessels. The Oman channel represents the most viable diplomatic pathway - Oman historically mediates between Iran and the West - but concrete results remain absent. Iran's letter to the American people, declaring "no enmity" while vowing to fight, adds ambiguity.
Watching
Good Friday Closure - Three-Day Weekend With No Market Hedging Against Escalation
US, European, and many Asian markets are closed Friday for Good Friday. The S&P 500 has dropped 9% on Thursdays/Fridays during the conflict as traders de-risk ahead of weekends where military developments cannot be hedged. Thursday's sell-off may be partially driven by this pattern. The April 6 deadline - Trump's previously extended deadline for Iran energy strikes - falls on Sunday. If escalation occurs over the Easter weekend, Monday's market opens will absorb three days of accumulated risk in a single session. Korea, Japan, and India face the greatest exposure.
Fast Take
Reversal
+5.2% yesterday, -2.3% today. +8.1% KOSPI, then -4.5%. Brent briefly below $100, then $107+. This is not investing - this is geopolitical roulette. The 19-minute speech that reversed a year's worth of market gains in a single session demonstrates that every Asian market is a derivative of Trump's war decisions. When the MSCI Asia Pacific moves 5% up one day and 2.3% down the next, portfolio managers are not analysing earnings or trade flows - they are parsing presidential rhetoric. The fundamentals (Korea's $86B exports, Japan's positive Tankan, chip demand) are intact. The fundamentals are irrelevant. The speech is the market. Latin American assets correlated with Asian risk appetite face the same reality.
Oil
Rabobank says Brent averages $107 in Q2 even in the optimistic scenario. That number should be tattooed on every finance ministry in Asia. The base case - war over in 2-3 weeks, slow return to normal, Hormuz closed through April-end - still produces $107/bbl average for the quarter. The pessimistic case is not modelled because no institution wants to publish $150 oil forecasts. Iran striking Saudi Arabia, Qatar-linked tankers, and a Dubai-anchored vessel means the supply disruption is widening beyond Hormuz into the broader Gulf. When tankers are hit in Qatari waters, the insurance repricing affects every vessel in the region, not just those attempting the strait.
Korea
"War-like situation" is the language a president uses when the next step is wartime measures. Lee Jae Myung's escalation from "energy security threat" to "war-like situation" in 48 hours reflects a government that sees the crisis worsening, not stabilising. Driving curbs for the general public - last imposed in 1991 - would be the most extreme demand-destruction measure by any OECD economy in this crisis. Five nuclear restarts by May. Coal plant life extensions. Shorter showers. Weekend-only washing machines. Korea is rationing its way through a crisis created by a war its ally started. The irony is not lost on Seoul.
Australia
Albanese asked the question no other US ally will say out loud: "It is not clear what more needs to be achieved." Australia's PM gave his own nationally televised address on the same day as Trump's. His assessment: Iran's air force, navy, and military-industrial base have been degraded, objectives have been "realized," and "it is not clear what more needs to be achieved - or what the endpoint looks like." This is a close US ally publicly questioning the war's rationale while ASX falls 1.1%. When Canberra and Seoul are both pressing Washington for clarity and getting rhetoric instead, the alliance system is under strain that diplomatic language is barely containing.
Weekend
Good Friday means three days without trading. The April 6 deadline falls on Sunday. The risk premium for the Easter weekend cannot be hedged. Markets are closed Friday. They reopen Monday. Between those two sessions: an entire Easter weekend during which the April 6 deadline for Iran energy strikes passes, Iran may launch further attacks on Gulf states, the third carrier group operates in the region, and Trump may issue statements that move markets by 5% in either direction. Traders who de-risked Thursday did so rationally. The question is what they return to on Monday - and whether three days of unhedged geopolitical risk produces the kind of gap opening that breaks portfolios.
Developments to Watch
01 Easter weekend + April 6 deadline - markets closed, risk open. The highest-risk weekend of the crisis. Good Friday closure means no trading until Monday. April 6 falls on Sunday. Trump's "extremely hard" language suggests escalation, not de-escalation. Every portfolio manager in Asia is heading into the weekend exposed to three days of unhedged geopolitical risk.
02 South Korea ₩26.2T budget vote - April 10. Lee's "war-like situation" speech increases pressure for rapid passage. Watch for: bipartisan dynamics, whether driving curbs are included, how the ₩4.8T consumer vouchers are structured, and whether the nuclear restart timeline accelerates.
03 Iran-Oman Hormuz monitoring protocol - concrete or symbolic? The most promising diplomatic development. Oman historically mediates between Iran and the West. If the monitoring protocol produces verifiable ship passage data, it could be the framework for partial reopening. If it remains aspirational, markets will discount it.
04 Gulf escalation: Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait, Dubai all targeted. Iran's attacks are no longer confined to the strait. Saudi drones, QatarEnergy tanker, Kuwaiti vessel, Dubai port - the entire Gulf is a conflict zone. Watch for: whether Gulf states retaliate independently, whether GCC coordination produces a unified response, and whether further attacks on port infrastructure disrupt refining capacity.
05 IMF World Economic Outlook - April 14. Now 12 days away. Will incorporate: Rabobank-style oil forecasts, country-specific Asian growth revisions, inflation projections under sustained $100+ oil, and assessment of whether the energy crisis produces recession in Korea, Thailand, Philippines.
06 US March jobs report - Friday (markets closed). Released on Good Friday with markets closed. Traders will react Monday. If jobs data is weak (consistent with Waller's "payrolls probably fell in 2025"), it compounds the energy-driven slowdown narrative and increases pressure on the Fed. If strong, it provides a counterweight - but one that may be irrelevant if oil is at $110+.
Sovereign & Credit Pulse
|COUNTRY
|KEY METRIC
|DIRECTION
|OUTLOOK
|South Korea
|KOSPI: 5,234 (-4.5%)
|▼ "war-like situation"
|₩26.2T budget Apr 10; driving curbs weighed; 5 nuclear restarts; won ₩1,521; 50M bbl secured for Apr
|Japan
|Nikkei: 52,463 (-2.4%)
|▼ bond yields surging
|10Y +8bp to 2.384%; ¥159.60; 80M bbl reserve; Indonesia energy pact; no Hormuz military commitment
|India
|Sensex: -1.9%; Nifty -2%+
|▼ broad sell-off
|Coal at max capacity; Iran permits transit but prices elevated; Rabobank: $107 Q2; rupee weakening
|Australia
|ASX: -1.1%
|▼ Albanese questions war
|PM: "not clear what more needs to be achieved"; won't send ships to Hormuz; trade surplus doubled est.
|Indonesia
|Summit agreements signed
|▲ strategic positioning
|Korea + Japan energy pacts; LNG/coal supplier role; KF-21 fighter; critical minerals; nickel leverage
|Oil (Rabobank)
|Q2: $107; Q3: $96; Q4: $90
|▲ elevated through year-end
|Base case: war over 2-3 weeks; Hormuz closed through Apr; 2027: $93; 2028: $71.50; tanker attacks widen
Power Players
01 Lee Jae Myung - South Korea's President. His "war-like situation" parliamentary address is the most severe crisis language from any OECD leader since the conflict began. In a single week: hosted Indonesia's Prabowo for an energy summit, is hosting France's Macron, pushed for ₩26.2T budget passage, called for 1991-style driving curbs, ordered five nuclear restarts, launched a 12-point conservation programme, and urged citizens to save "every drop of fuel." Lee is simultaneously managing a fiscal response, a diplomatic diversification, a domestic energy transition, and a financial market crisis - while his stock market gains and loses 4-8% daily on American presidential rhetoric.
02 Anthony Albanese - Australia's PM. His nationally televised address - delivered on the same day as Trump's - publicly questioned whether the war has achieved its objectives. The assessment that Iran has been "degraded" and objectives "realized" combined with "it is not clear what more needs to be achieved" is the most direct challenge to the war's rationale by any Five Eyes leader. Australia won't send ships to Hormuz but is coordinating with Singapore and Malaysia on energy supply. Albanese's position represents the US ally who disagrees but won't break the alliance - the diplomatic equivalent of abstaining.
03 Alicia Garcia Herrero - Natixis chief economist, Asia Pacific. Her assessment to CNBC - "while Trump says it is nearly over, he is sending the third aircraft carrier and more troops to the region, so it is hard to believe his words; further escalation is still the more likely scenario" - captures the disconnect that drove the market reversal. Garcia Herrero's framing is now the institutional consensus: words say de-escalation, actions say escalation. Markets are trading the actions, not the words.
04 Prabowo Subianto - Indonesia's President. His Seoul summit with Lee positions Indonesia as the energy security partner of choice for both Korea and Japan. Indonesia's LNG, coal, nickel, and minerals - combined with its geographic position outside the Middle East - give Prabowo leverage that few other Asian leaders possess during the crisis. The KF-21 fighter partnership adds a defence dimension. Indonesia is one of the few Asian economies that benefits from the crisis through higher commodity prices while simultaneously gaining diplomatic weight as an alternative energy supplier.
05 Rabobank Commodity Strategy Team - Joe DeLaura and Florence Schmit. Their post-speech forecast - Brent $107/bbl Q2, $96 Q3, $90 Q4, with Hormuz closed through April-end - is now the benchmark against which every Asian economy is planning. The forecast assumes the optimistic scenario (war over in 2-3 weeks on US terms). The fact that the optimistic scenario still produces $107 average through June tells every finance ministry, central bank, and industrial planner in Asia that the crisis pricing is structural, not transient. The 2027 forecast of $93 and 2028 of $71.50 maps the multi-year trajectory that investment decisions must now accommodate.
Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|IMPACT
|Apr 3
|Good Friday - most markets closed
|No trading; three-day weekend; unhedged geopolitical risk; US jobs report released (markets closed)
|Apr 6
|Trump extended deadline for Iran energy strikes (Sunday)
|Escalation or de-escalation; falls on Easter Sunday; no market hedging; Monday gap risk
|Apr 7
|Markets reopen Monday - first post-Easter session
|Three days of accumulated risk priced in one session; US jobs data reaction; April 6 outcome
|Apr 7-12
|KMT Chair visits Beijing
|Cross-strait dynamics; Xi Jinping meeting; energy crisis context; Taiwan positioning
|Apr 10
|South Korea ₩26.2T budget vote
|Bipartisan passage expected; driving curbs; nuclear restarts; consumer vouchers; export support
|Apr 14
|IMF World Economic Outlook
|Asian country forecasts; Korea/Japan/India growth; oil price assumptions; recession risk assessment
|End Apr
|Rabobank: Hormuz closure ends (base case)
|If correct: Brent declines from $107 to $96 in Q3; if wrong: sustained $107+ repricing
|May 2026
|Korea: 5 nuclear reactors restart
|Reduces LNG/oil dependency; part of Lee's energy transition; structural change from crisis response
Bottom Line
Asia's April 2 is the day the "beginning of the end" narrative died. This Asia intelligence brief tracks the aftermath of a speech that was supposed to offer clarity and instead delivered escalation. The MSCI Asia Pacific's 2.3% decline erased the entire 5.2% rally from the previous session. The KOSPI's 4.5% crash wiped out an 8.1% gain in 24 hours. Brent crude surged from briefly below $100 to above $107. Gold fell 4% as the dollar strengthened. Every major Asian market ended in negative territory. The message from Trump - "We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages" - was not what markets were pricing.
South Korea's response is now the most aggressive of any OECD economy. President Lee's "war-like situation" declaration, driving curbs not seen since 1991, five nuclear restarts, coal plant extensions, and a 12-point citizen conservation programme represent a government that believes the crisis will last longer than markets assumed. The ₩26.2 trillion emergency budget vote on April 10 is the fiscal anchor - if passed, Korea has the institutional capacity and the financial resources to manage through the Rabobank forecast's Q2 at $107/bbl. If delayed, the KOSPI's already-extreme volatility will compound.
The operational escalation is the development that institutional investors have not fully priced. Iran's drone attack on Saudi Arabia, the missile strike on a QatarEnergy tanker in Qatari waters, and the attack on a Kuwaiti vessel at Dubai port mean the conflict has expanded beyond the US-Iran bilateral theatre into the broader Gulf. When tankers are struck in Qatari and Dubai waters - not in the strait, but in supposedly safe anchorages - the war-risk insurance repricing affects every vessel in the region. The Korea-Indonesia energy summit and Japan's earlier Indonesia pact show that the post-Hormuz energy architecture is being built in real time - but building takes months, and the crisis is measured in days.
The Good Friday closure creates the highest-risk weekend of the crisis. Markets close Thursday evening. They reopen Monday. The April 6 deadline - Trump's previously extended deadline for Iran energy strikes - falls on Easter Sunday. Three days of potential military escalation, diplomatic developments, and presidential statements will accumulate without the pressure valve of market trading. The S&P 500 has dropped 9% on Thursdays and Fridays during the conflict as traders de-risk ahead of weekends. Thursday's Asian sell-off may partially reflect this pattern. Monday's opening - whenever it comes - will price three days of reality in a single session.
For Latin American investors, this Asia intelligence brief delivers five signals. First, the +5.2%/-2.3% MSCI reversal in consecutive sessions means that emerging market correlations are driven entirely by geopolitics - Latin American portfolios face the same whiplash when Monday arrives. Second, Rabobank's $107/bbl Q2 forecast establishes the revenue framework for Latin American energy exporters through June. Third, Korea's driving curbs and nuclear restarts signal OECD demand destruction that will eventually temper oil prices - but not before Q2's $107 average is locked in. Fourth, the Korea-Indonesia energy axis creates competitive pressure for Latin American mineral and energy exporters seeking Asian market share. Fifth, the Easter weekend's April 6 deadline means that every Latin American market opening on Monday will either be pricing resolution or escalation - with no middle ground. This brief will track which scenario emerges.
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