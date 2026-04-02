Europe Intelligence Brief For Thursday, April 2, 2026

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What Matters Today







1

Macron Rejects Trump's Call to Reopen Hormuz by Military Force - Calls It "Unrealistic" as Europe's Diplomatic Break with Washington Widens

Today's Europe intelligence brief leads with the sharpest transatlantic confrontation of the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from Seoul during a state visit to South Korea, directly rejected President Trump's demand that oil-importing nations use military force to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Macron called the proposal "unrealistic," stating that such an operation would "take an indefinite time and expose those involved to risks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including ballistic missiles." The rejection came within hours of Trump's prime-time "Stone Ages" speech, in which he told nations to show "delayed courage" and "go to the Strait and just take it."

Macron's rebuff is the most consequential European response to the speech because it addresses the specific operational demand. Trump is not merely asking for diplomatic support - he is asking allies to commit military forces to a waterway where Iran has struck Saudi Arabia with drones, hit a QatarEnergy tanker with a cruise missile, attacked a Kuwaiti vessel at Dubai port, and declared any non-allied ship a target. France - which refused US airspace for Israel-bound arms shipments last week, previously sent two frigates under Operation Aspides, and declined to participate in the US war - has now refused the next logical escalation: using French naval power to force the strait open. The rejection is categorical, not conditional.

The diplomatic architecture is fracturing along predictable lines. No country - not Japan, Australia, the UK, France, Germany, or any other major economy - has accepted Trump's demand for military action on Hormuz. The UN Security Council's Bahrain-drafted resolution to authorise "all necessary means" for commercial shipping protection was blocked on Wednesday by China, Russia, and France. The UK's 35-nation diplomatic conference - announced by Starmer on April 1 - pursues a non-military path. Macron's "unrealistic" assessment from Seoul, delivered alongside Korean President Lee (who is simultaneously managing his own "war-like situation"), shows two allies of the United States jointly concluding that Washington's exit strategy creates a problem it expects others to solve without the tools to solve it.

For Latin American investors, Macron's rejection has three implications. First, if no country will militarily reopen Hormuz, the strait stays closed until Iran agrees to open it - extending the energy crisis beyond any timeline Trump has offered. Second, the transatlantic rift is now operational: European NATO allies are refusing both American airspace and American military demands, creating a diplomatic environment where Latin American governments can navigate between Washington and Brussels with unprecedented independence. Third, Chile, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago - signatories to the UK's 35-nation Hormuz statement - are inside a European-led diplomatic framework that explicitly excludes military force. As our previous Europe intelligence brief covered, France, Italy, and Spain's airspace refusals established the precedent. Macron's Seoul rejection establishes the principle: Europe will not fight America's war, and it will not clean up the mess.





2

Ryanair's O'Leary Warns: European Jet Fuel Disruptions Expected "Early May" - Wizz Air and EasyJet Already Cutting Flights 5% as Aviation Crisis Approaches

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary issued the most specific aviation warning of the crisis: European jet fuel supply disruptions will begin in "early May" if the war continues beyond the end of April. Speaking on Sky News, O'Leary said fuel companies have confirmed no disruption until May, but if the strait remains closed, "we do run the risk of supply disruptions in Europe in May and June." He estimated that 10-25% of European jet fuel supply could be at risk. Wizz Air and EasyJet have already cut capacity by approximately 5% through May and June, while Ryanair has maintained its schedule - for now.

The financial exposure is quantified. Ryanair is hedged on 80% of its fuel through March 2027, providing significant insulation. But the remaining 20% is being purchased at approximately $150 per barrel - nearly double pre-crisis levels. For less-hedged competitors, the maths is worse. European jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the war began, with approximately 50% of Europe's jet fuel imports normally sourced from the Middle East via Hormuz. IEA chief Fatih Birol reinforced the timeline: "April will be much worse than March" because pre-war cargoes that were still arriving in March have now been exhausted. "In April, there is nothing," Birol said, warning of "a major, major disruption, and the biggest in history."

The EU's institutional response is materialising. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will unveil a comprehensive energy measures package next Wednesday, which will include aviation fuel provisions, gas supply security, energy storage, and affordability measures. Ireland's Transport Minister O'Brien confirmed the issue was discussed at the EU Energy Council, noting that aviation is "critically important to Ireland" and the EU is "acutely aware" of the jet fuel risk. Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that "two or three more weeks of conflict is too long," while Tánaiste Simon Harris declared this "the largest energy crisis in the history of the world."

For Latin American investors, the European aviation crisis has direct commercial and tourism implications. European airline flight reductions in May and June would impact transatlantic routes that connect Latin American destinations to European travellers - a critical revenue stream for Brazilian, Mexican, Colombian, Caribbean, and Central American tourism. If Wizz, EasyJet, and potentially Ryanair cut capacity, the seat reductions cascade through connecting flights, codeshares, and package holidays. Nigeria's Dangote Refinery - which has already shipped jet fuel to the UK's Milford Haven - is positioned as an alternative supplier. Latin American refineries with jet fuel capacity face the same opportunity: European buyers paying $150/barrel for spot jet fuel create a premium that non-Hormuz producers can capture. Von der Leyen's Wednesday package will signal whether the EU addresses the crisis through supply diversification or demand destruction - or both.





3

UK Identified as "Most at Risk in Europe" from Jet Fuel and Diesel Squeeze - Short Trade Balances and Low Stocks Leave Britain Exposed

Argus Media's analysis of European vulnerability to Middle Eastern fuel disruption identifies the United Kingdom as the most at-risk major economy in Europe. The assessment - based on national statistics reported to JODI and Eurostat - finds that short jet fuel and diesel trade balances, combined with low stock cover, leave Britain "particularly vulnerable" if Hormuz traffic remains effectively closed. Ryanair's O'Leary separately identified the UK as Europe's most exposed market, citing its reliance on Kuwaiti-sourced jet fuel supplies.

The vulnerability matrix across Europe is uneven. Countries where domestic production matches or exceeds consumption - such as Poland and Greece - can operate with lower stocks because they are less reliant on imports. Countries that rely on imports but hold deeper stocks - such as Ireland - are better cushioned. The UK falls into the worst category: high import dependency and low stock cover. No European country is likely to "run out" entirely, since the war limits only part of import supply. But the UK faces the earliest and deepest pressure on jet fuel and diesel - the fuels that power aviation and freight, respectively. Diesel prices have more than doubled since the war began, feeding directly into transportation costs, food distribution, and manufacturing.

Starmer's positioning as diplomatic leader on Hormuz - with the 35-nation conference and the "this is not our war" framing - gains a domestic urgency dimension from the Argus assessment. The UK Prime Minister is leading the international diplomatic effort to reopen the strait at least partly because Britain is the European country that most needs it reopened. The energy bill freeze through June, the fuel duty freeze, and yesterday's Downing Street press conference are the domestic responses. But the structural vulnerability - a major economy dependent on imported fuel from a closed waterway, with low stocks and no domestic production to substitute - defines Britain's economic trajectory until Hormuz reopens or alternative supply chains mature.

For Latin American energy exporters, the UK's vulnerability creates the most direct commercial opportunity in Europe. Trinidad and Tobago's Atlantic LNG - geographically positioned for UK delivery - gains strategic value. Nigeria's Dangote jet fuel shipments to Milford Haven prove the supply route works. Latin American diesel producers with European export capacity face a market where British buyers will pay premium prices for non-Hormuz supply. The UK's desperation is not a future risk - it is a present commercial reality. Starmer's diplomatic initiative and the Argus vulnerability assessment together tell the same story: Britain needs fuel, cannot get it from where it normally does, and is running out of alternatives. As our previous coverage noted, post-Brexit Britain's energy security now depends on relationships with precisely the countries it has been trying to build new trade partnerships with - including Latin American producers.





4

EU Growth Forecasts Slashed for 2026-2027 - European Gas Storage at Just 30% After Harsh Winter as IEA Warns "In April, There Is Nothing"

Multiple EU member states have begun cutting their GDP growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027 as the Hormuz crisis compounds the energy cost disadvantage that European industry already faced. The macro picture is defined by one number: European gas storage entered the crisis at approximately 30% capacity following a harsh 2025-2026 winter - compared with safe levels of 90%+ that the EU achieved in late 2023 and 2024 through aggressive post-Russia-invasion restocking. The Dutch TTF gas benchmark nearly doubled to above €60/MWh by mid-March, and IEA chief Birol warned that April will be "much worse" because the pre-war cargoes that cushioned March have been exhausted.

The competitive disadvantage is now structural. EU electricity prices for energy-intensive industries remain more than twice US levels and nearly 50% above China's. HSBC projects European natural gas prices will be 40% higher than previously forecast through 2026 and remain elevated through 2027. The competitiveness gap that the EUobserver described as Europe's two energy crises - the real Hormuz crisis and the manufactured Druzhba dispute - is widening into an industrial emergency. Every tonne of European steel, every chemical plant run, every glass furnace operated does so against cost structures that American and Chinese competitors do not face. Italy is most exposed due to its high gas dependency for electricity, with analysts estimating the gas shock could add a full percentage point to Italian inflation by Q4.

Birol's framing - "we are heading towards a major, major disruption, and the biggest in history" - is no longer contested by any institutional voice. The IEA is "assessing the market on a daily, if not hourly, basis, 24/7" and may recommend a second strategic reserve release. The first 400-million-barrel release was described by Birol as "helping to reduce the pain" but "not a cure - the cure is opening up the Strait of Hormuz." With Macron declaring military opening "unrealistic" (Story 1), no country committing forces, and Trump demanding others "just take it," the pathway to the cure remains blocked. Von der Leyen's energy package next Wednesday is the EU's institutional response - but institutional responses operate on bureaucratic timelines, and the fuel supply operates on cargo cycles that have already run dry.

For Latin American investors, the EU's growth forecast revisions signal reduced demand for Latin American exports to Europe. When European economies slow, their import demand for Latin American commodities - Brazilian soybeans, Colombian coffee, Chilean copper, Argentine wine - contracts. But the energy dimension works in the opposite direction: European buyers paying €60+/MWh for gas and $150/barrel for jet fuel create premium markets for any Latin American producer with energy export capacity. The 30% storage level also creates urgency for European LNG procurement - Argentina's Vaca Muerta LNG, Trinidad's Atlantic LNG, and any Latin American gas project that can deliver to European terminals gains strategic value. The IMF World Economic Outlook on April 14 will quantify the growth impact; today's brief establishes that the direction is down and the magnitude is rising.





5

Russia's Export Capacity Reduced by 1 Million Barrels Per Day - Ukraine's Strikes on Ports, Pipelines, and Refineries Compound the Global Supply Crisis

Ukraine's sustained military campaign against Russian port infrastructure, oil pipelines, and refineries has reduced Russia's export capability by approximately 1 million barrels per day - a fifth of total capacity - setting the stage for imminent Russian production cuts. The development, reported by Reuters citing industry sources, compounds the global supply disruption at the worst possible moment: the Hormuz closure has already removed approximately 20% of global seaborne oil trade, and now Russia's Atlantic-route exports are also under pressure. Two of the world's largest oil supply corridors - the Strait of Hormuz and Russian export infrastructure - are simultaneously degraded.

The geopolitical irony is extraordinary. The Iran war - which Russia has benefited from through higher oil prices - is occurring alongside a Ukrainian campaign that is systematically destroying Russia's ability to capitalise on those prices. Russia's Rosneft reported sliding profits as sanctions and lower production capacity bite. OPEC+ is considering an additional output increase at its Sunday meeting, but the decision is positioned to add barrels when Hormuz reopens - it will not meaningfully increase supply before then. With Russia's pipeline capacity degraded and Gulf production stranded behind a closed strait, the two largest non-American oil supply sources are both compromised.

The European dimension is direct. The Druzhba pipeline dispute - which has paralysed EU decision-making as Hungary and Slovakia veto Ukraine aid over interrupted Russian crude flows - is compounded by the Ukrainian strikes that are reducing Russian supply from alternative routes. Every Russian barrel that cannot be exported because Ukraine destroyed the infrastructure is a barrel that does not reach European, Indian, or Chinese markets. The seven EU member states that quietly increased Russian energy imports in 2025 now face a situation where those imports may decline not because of sanctions compliance but because Russia's physical capacity to export is shrinking. The EU's delayed Russian oil ban suddenly matters less when Russia's ability to supply is being destroyed by the war the ban was supposed to punish.

For Latin American energy investors, the dual supply degradation - Hormuz and Russian infrastructure - creates the tightest global oil market in decades. Brazil's pre-salt, Guyana's offshore fields, Colombia's output, and Ecuador's heavy crude all benefit from a market where two of the three major non-American supply corridors are simultaneously impaired. The premium is not just price - it is reliability. When Hormuz is closed and Russian infrastructure is damaged, the Western Hemisphere becomes the most reliable supply route in the world. Latin American producers who can guarantee delivery - without transiting conflict zones or relying on damaged infrastructure - command a security premium that adds to the price premium. The OPEC+ Sunday meeting will signal whether the cartel adds supply into a market that physically cannot absorb more from its traditional sources. If they add barrels and those barrels cannot flow, the announcement is performative. The supply crisis is now defined by infrastructure, not quotas.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





STOXX 600

-0.2% (recovered from -1.5%)

▼ yesterday's 2.5% rally erased

Tech worst day since Feb; DAX -0.8%; mining/banking sold; Q1: -1.5% worst since Q3 2022





FTSE 100

+0.8%

▲ oil/gas weighting helps

UK most at risk from jet/diesel squeeze; Shell Venezuela talks; Starmer Hormuz diplomacy





DAX (Frankfurt)

-0.8%

▼ hardest hit in Europe

German industry cost squeeze worsening; electricity 2x US; energy-intensive sectors suffering





Brent Crude

$107-$109 (+6-8%)

▲ from briefly <$100 yesterday

March: +60% (biggest monthly gain since 1980s records); Trump "Stone Ages"; tanker attacks widening





European Jet Fuel

~$150/bbl (spot)

▲ 2x+ pre-war levels

50% of Europe's imports via Hormuz; O'Leary: disruptions May; Wizz/EasyJet already -5%; UK most exposed





TTF Gas (Europe)

€60+/MWh

▲ nearly doubled since Feb

Storage 30% (vs 90%+ target); HSBC: 40% above forecast through 2027; IEA: "April - nothing coming"





Gold

$4,621 (-4%)

▼ dollar strengthens

Silver -7.3%; safe haven breaks; bond yields surging globally; EUR at $1.1545; GBP -0.7%





EUR/USD

$1.1545

▼ euro weakening

Dollar index +0.5%; risk-off into USD; EU growth forecasts slashed; ECB rate path complicated





Russia Exports

-1M bpd capacity

▼ Ukraine strikes impact

20% of capacity lost; ports, pipelines, refineries hit; Rosneft profits sliding; production cuts imminent













DATE

EVENT

IMPACT





Apr 3

Good Friday - European markets closed

No trading; three-day weekend; unhedged geopolitical risk; Easter travel





Apr 6

Easter Sunday - Trump deadline + OPEC+ meeting

Iran energy strike deadline; OPEC+ output decision; dual risk event on a non-trading day





Apr 7

Markets reopen Monday

Three days of accumulated risk; OPEC+ reaction; April 6 outcome; potential gap opening





Apr 8

Von der Leyen EU energy package

Aviation fuel; gas supply; storage; affordability; EU institutional response to IEA warning





Apr 12

Hungary general election

Orbán vs opposition; €90B Ukraine loan; Russian oil ban; EU solidarity; Druzhba veto





Apr 14

IMF World Economic Outlook

European growth; UK vulnerability; Italy inflation; ECB/BoE paths; sovereign repricing





Apr 21

EU Foreign Affairs Council - Luxembourg

Iran; Hormuz; Ukraine; transatlantic rift; post-energy-package coordination





Early May

European jet fuel disruptions begin (O'Leary timeline)

10-25% supply at risk; flight cuts cascade; tourism impact; surcharges; route cancellations





End Jun

UK energy bill freeze expires

If Hormuz still disrupted, British household bills surge; political test for Starmer







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalIEA: "In April, There Is Nothing" - Pre-War Cargoes Exhausted, Jet Fuel Crisis by MayBirol's warning is the most operationally specific from any institutional voice. March was cushioned by cargoes contracted before the war. April has no such cushion. The IEA is considering a second strategic reserve release but calls the first "only reducing pain, not a cure." O'Leary says jet fuel disruptions hit in May. Wizz and EasyJet are already cutting. Von der Leyen's package arrives next Wednesday. The question: can institutional responses arrive before the cargo cycle runs dry? The timeline suggests they cannot - not fully.CriticalTransatlantic Rift Widens: Macron Rejects Military Hormuz, UN Resolution Blocked, No Country Commits ForcesTrump demands allies "take the Strait." Macron calls it "unrealistic." The UN resolution was blocked by China, Russia, and France. No country has committed military force. The 35-nation UK conference pursues diplomacy. Three European countries refused airspace. The pattern: every escalation by Washington produces a refusal by Europe. The alliance is not breaking - but its operational meaning is being redefined in real time. Europe will defend itself; it will not fight America's wars or clean up their consequences.TenseDual Supply Degradation: Hormuz Closed + Russia -1M bpd = Tightest Market in DecadesThe world's two largest non-American oil supply corridors are simultaneously impaired. Hormuz carries 20% of global seaborne oil - closed. Russia's export capacity has lost 1M bpd (20%) from Ukrainian strikes. OPEC+ may add output Sunday, but the barrels cannot flow if the infrastructure is damaged. The Dubai benchmark has been abandoned by some traders because Gulf ports are unusable. Europe's 30% gas storage and the UK's jet fuel vulnerability sit at the intersection of both disruptions.WatchingEaster Weekend: Good Friday Closure, April 6 Deadline, OPEC+ Sunday, Von der Leyen WednesdayFour events in five days, starting tomorrow's market closure. Good Friday shuts European trading. Easter Sunday (April 6) is Trump's extended deadline for Iran energy strikes. OPEC+ meets Sunday on output. Von der Leyen unveils the EU energy package Wednesday. Each event carries market-moving potential. The closure means three days of accumulated risk - military, diplomatic, and institutional - priced in a single Monday session. European portfolios enter the weekend with maximum exposure and minimum hedging capacity.Fast TakeMacronWhen the French president - speaking from Seoul, alongside the Korean president who just declared a "war-like situation" - tells the American president that his demand for military action on Hormuz is "unrealistic," the transatlantic debate is over. No European country will send forces to reopen a waterway that an American war closed. The UK leads diplomacy instead. France blocks the UN resolution alongside China and Russia. The old framework - America leads, Europe follows - has been replaced by a new one: America fights, Europe refuses, and nobody opens the strait. The oil stays stuck.AviationO'Leary is the most operationally blunt voice in European aviation. He hedged 80% through March 2027 - most airlines did not. He's paying $150/barrel on the unhedged 20% - most airlines are paying that on more. Wizz and EasyJet are cutting 5% now. If 10-25% of European jet fuel supply is at risk in May and June, the cascade hits every European carrier, every connecting route, every tourist destination. The Caribbean, the Canaries, Greece, Portugal, and Latin American destinations that depend on European summer traffic face cancellations that start in weeks.IEABirol's statement means the cushion is gone. March had cargoes from before the war. They arrived. They were consumed. There are no replacements in transit. The 400-million-barrel reserve release buys time - but it is "not a cure." The IEA is considering a second release. The cure is Hormuz reopening. Macron says military reopening is unrealistic. Trump says nations should "take it." Iran says it will "fight back fiercely." The cure has no delivery mechanism. The pain has no end date. Europe enters April with 30% gas storage and an IEA director who says the biggest disruption in history is about to get worse.RussiaThe geopolitical irony is exquisite. Russia benefits from $107 Brent. Ukraine is destroying the ports, pipelines, and refineries that Russia needs to export at $107 Brent. The 1 million barrels per day of lost capacity is a fifth of Russia's total - and it's growing. Rosneft's profits are sliding despite record oil prices because the infrastructure to monetise those prices is being systematically degraded. The EU's seven member states that increased Russian imports in 2025 may find those imports declining not because of sanctions compliance but because Russia physically cannot supply. The Druzhba dispute becomes moot if the pipeline leads to refineries that have been struck.ShellReuters reports Shell is in talks with Venezuela's government to develop four large offshore natural gas fields. This is a British oil major - headquartered in London, listed on the FTSE - negotiating with a sanctioned government that the UK does not formally recognise as legitimate. When the energy crisis forces Shell to Venezuela, it tells you everything about the state of European supply security: ideology yields to infrastructure, sanctions yield to scarcity, and the companies that power Europe's economy will source from wherever has gas - regardless of politics.Developments to Watch01European markets close after Thursday. No trading until Monday. April 6 falls on Easter Sunday. Three days of potential escalation, OPEC+ decisions, and military developments with no hedging. Monday's open absorbs everything. The highest-risk weekend of the crisis for European portfolios.02Likely to weigh further output increase. But increased quotas are performative if Hormuz is closed and Russian infrastructure is damaged. Watch for: whether the cartel acknowledges the physical constraint; whether Saudi Arabia - itself attacked by Iranian drones today - signals willingness to route supply via alternative pipelines; and whether Russia announces production cuts.03The Commission's comprehensive response to the crisis. Expected to include: aviation fuel measures, gas supply security, energy storage directives, affordability provisions. O'Leary and European carriers will assess whether it addresses the May jet fuel timeline. The package's adequacy determines whether the EU manages the crisis or merely describes it.04The 35-nation conference was announced on April 1. The operational details - venue, agenda, timeline, and whether it produces concrete Hormuz reopening mechanisms - will emerge over the coming days. Macron's "unrealistic" rejection of military options means the conference must produce a diplomatic alternative. If it does, Starmer's bet pays off. If it doesn't, the 35 nations have assembled without an actionable plan.05Ten days away. Orbán still trailing. The Druzhba veto still holds. The €90B Ukraine loan and 20th sanctions package still blocked. If Orbán loses, EU paralysis ends. If he wins, the institutional obstruction continues into the worst energy crisis in European history - and the Russian oil ban stays indefinitely delayed.06Twelve days away. Will incorporate: IEA's "April is worse" assessment; European gas storage at 30%; growth forecast revisions; UK vulnerability analysis; and the Italy inflation impact. The document that reprices European sovereign bonds and determines ECB/BoE rate paths. Every European fiscal and monetary policy decision until summer awaits this publication.CalendarBottom LineEurope's April 2 is the day the continent's energy timeline became concrete - and terrifying. This Europe intelligence brief tracks three developments that together define the next sixty days. Macron declared military Hormuz reopening "unrealistic" from Seoul, ending any expectation that European forces will solve the supply crisis by force. IEA chief Birol warned that "in April, there is nothing" - the pre-war cargoes are exhausted, and April's supply depends entirely on reserves, alternative routes, and whatever arrives from non-Hormuz sources. Ryanair's O'Leary warned that jet fuel disruptions hit European aviation in early May, with Wizz Air and EasyJet already cutting flights. The timeline is not theoretical: it is operational, with consequences arriving in weeks.The UK's identification as Europe's most vulnerable major economy to jet fuel and diesel shortages gives Starmer's diplomatic initiative on Hormuz a domestic urgency that transcends international positioning. Britain is leading the 35-nation conference not just because it wants to play a global role, but because it needs the strait open more than any other European economy. The Argus Media assessment, based on JODI and Eurostat data, confirms what the government already knows: short trade balances and low stock cover make the UK the first major European economy to feel the physical supply constraint. Shell's reported negotiations with Venezuela for offshore gas development shows that even British-headquartered energy majors are sourcing from wherever supply exists, regardless of sanctions or diplomatic preferences.The dual supply degradation - Hormuz closed and Russian export capacity reduced by 1 million barrels per day through Ukrainian strikes - creates the tightest global oil market in decades. OPEC+ may increase output quotas on Sunday, but quotas are meaningless when the infrastructure to deliver the barrels is damaged or blocked. Europe's 30% gas storage, combined with the exhaustion of pre-war cargoes, means the continent enters April with less energy security than at any point since the Russian invasion of 2022 - and arguably less than during that crisis, because the 2022 crisis had alternatives (US LNG ramp-up, strategic restocking) that the current crisis has largely exhausted.The Easter weekend creates the highest-risk period for European markets since the war began. Good Friday closes trading. Easter Sunday - April 6 - is Trump's extended deadline for Iran energy strikes. OPEC+ meets the same day. Von der Leyen's energy package arrives Wednesday. Three days of accumulated military, diplomatic, and institutional developments will be priced in a single Monday session. European portfolio managers entering the weekend face the widest gap between market exposure and hedging capacity since February 28.For Latin American investors, this Europe intelligence brief delivers five signals. First, Macron's rejection of military Hormuz action means the strait stays closed until Iran agrees to open it - extending the crisis timeline and the commodity price premium that benefits Latin American exporters. Second, the May jet fuel disruption timeline creates tourism revenue risk for Latin American destinations dependent on European summer traffic. Third, the UK's vulnerability creates direct commercial opportunities for Latin American fuel suppliers - Trinidad LNG, Nigerian Dangote jet fuel, and any producer with European delivery capacity. Fourth, Russia's 1M bpd export capacity loss makes the Western Hemisphere the most reliable oil supply route in the world, commanding a security premium. Fifth, von der Leyen's Wednesday package will signal whether the EU addresses the crisis through supply diversification (opportunity for Latin American suppliers) or demand destruction (risk for Latin American exporters). This brief will track the Easter weekend's outcome and Monday's market reaction.