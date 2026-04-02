Mission Karmayogi Marks 5 Years With New Sadhana Saptah Initiative

The Centre on Thursday launched Karmayogi Sadhana Saptah, a national learning initiative under Mission Karmayogi, aimed at strengthening the capabilities, commitment, and citizen-centric orientation of public servants across the country.

The Karmayogi Sadhana Saptah, being organised from April 2 to April 8, 2026, was inaugurated at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, marking five years of Mission Karmayogi. Conceived as a nationwide capacity-building effort, the initiative brings together Ministries, States and Civil Services Training Institutions under a shared learning framework, as per a press statement.

PM's Vision for 'Naagrik Devo Bhava'

The programme is structured around three pillars, Technology, Tradition and Tangible Outcomes, and includes focused engagements such as workshops, masterclasses, and institutional deliberations to strengthen a future-ready governance ecosystem. The Prime Minister also conveyed his greetings in a message and underlined that governance in a fast-changing world must remain aligned with evolving needs, driven by the spirit of "Naagrik Devo Bhava". He called for continuous learning, greater use of technology and data in decision-making, and a shift towards duty-oriented public service as India moves towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Officials Reflect on Mission Karmayogi's Impact

P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said that Sadhana Saptah reinforces the shift towards a capable, committed and citizen-centric civil service, the release stated. He noted that capacity building has evolved from limited, rule-based training to a system of continuous, anytime-anywhere learning, enabled by platforms such as iGOT. Referring to the integration of training institutions across the country, he said that the Capacity Building Commission has brought coherence and scale to the ecosystem. "Governance today requires new capabilities to respond to technological disruption, climate change, urbanisation, and global uncertainties," he added.

S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, said that the occasion marks both a milestone and a moment of reflection in the journey of Mission Karmayogi and distinctive model for capacity building by integrating knowledge, skills, and values in public service, the release stated. She explained the concept of Karmayogi reflects a public servant who combines wisdom with action and delivers governance with empathy and contextual understanding. "Sadhana Saptah provides an opportunity for officers to reconnect with their core purpose of service and renew their commitment to citizen-centric governance, guided by the themes of Technology, Tradition and Tangible Outcomes," she said.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, said that Mission Karmayogi has brought a fundamental transformation in capacity building over the past five years. Highlighting the shift from episodic training to a continuous, role-based competency framework that now includes frontline workers at scale. She informed that over 1.5 crore learners are registered on the iGOT platform, with more than 8 crore course completions and over 4,600 courses available in multiple languages. "More than 130 capacity-building plans have been developed," she added. She also noted the increasing use of AI-enabled tools to personalise learning and enhance training delivery, contributing to a sustained culture of continuous learning in governance.

Subramanian Ramadorai, Chairperson, Karmayogi Bharat, said that Sadhana Saptah reflects a deepening commitment within civil services towards continuous learning and self-improvement. He highlighted that governance today is shaped by rapid technological transformation, civilisational knowledge and a strong focus on citizen-centric outcomes, the release said. "Capacity building must be continuous, contextual, and aligned with real-world governance needs," he said. He further noted the scale of participation on the iGOT platform and encouraged officers to build capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies. "Karmayogi Bharat, as the implementing arm of Mission Karmayogi, is driving the iGOT platform as a scalable digital ecosystem enabling continuous, competency-based learning across government," he added.

Alka Mittal, Member (Administration), Capacity Building Commission, said that capacity building efforts are being expanded to reach frontline functionaries across sectors, including gram panchayats, urban local bodies, and citizen-facing services, the release stated. She noted that these functionaries form the primary interface between government and citizens and require focused capacity enhancement. "Over six lakh personnel from public sector enterprises are onboarded on the iGOT platform, with tailored programmes on leadership, succession planning and stakeholder engagement," she said. She also referred to new modules on AI applications, including predictive maintenance.

R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), Capacity Building Commission, said that Mission Karmayogi has evolved into a comprehensive capacity-building ecosystem and represents one of the largest change management initiatives globally, the release said. He highlighted that competency frameworks have created a shared language across government and that programmes have reached the grassroots level, including panchayats and urban local bodies. He noted that the integration of AI is accelerating capacity building and enabling faster and more effective planning and learning.

Key Initiatives Unveiled at the Launch

The release further stated that during the inaugural session, a set of key initiatives was launched to strengthen capacity building at scale.

Karmayogi Geet

Karmayogi Geet, produced by the Capacity Building Commission, was unveiled to inspire a spirit of selfless service, integrity, and commitment among civil servants, reinforcing the ethos of nation-building.

Karmayogi Kshamata Connect

The release said Karmayogi Kshamata Connect was launched as a foundational initiative to empower frontline functionaries across sectors. Delivered through the iGOT Karmayogi platform in multiple regional languages, it equips officials with knowledge on national priorities, participatory governance, digital safety, and emerging technologies, aligning their roles with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it said.

Karmayogi Kartavya Karyakram

Karmayogi Kartavya Karyakram, a national behavioural training programme, aims to transform public service ethos by promoting Seva Bhav. Targeting nearly 1.3 crore officials, particularly at the grassroots level, it adopts a blended approach of digital learning, in-person training, and group discussions to foster responsiveness and accountability, the release stated.

Trust-Based Peer Assessment Framework

An innovative Trust-Based Peer Assessment Framework was introduced on iGOT Karmayogi to link learning with real-world application, enabling validation of skills through peer and supervisory review, promoting outcome-driven capacity building.

AI-Powered Case Study Suite

The release said the AI-powered Case Study Suite for Amrit Gyaan Kosh (AGK), developed with Civic Innovation Foundation (Civis), includes tools such as Case Study Analyser and CaseConnect to support case-based learning and curriculum integration, aiming to strengthen last-mile delivery, improve accountability, and align capacity building with governance outcomes.

Building a Future-Ready Civil Service

Mission Karmayogi, which completes five years, marks a structural shift from rule-based approaches to a competency-driven framework integrating knowledge, skills, behaviour, and attitude. The Mission has laid a strong foundation for continuous capacity building across government. Sadhana Saptah builds on this foundation and is expected to further accelerate the creation of a skilled, responsive, and citizen-centric civil service aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the release said.

The inaugural session witnessed participation from senior officials, representatives of Ministries, Departments, training institutions, States, and other stakeholders from across the country. Members of the Capacity Building Commission and the CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, were present during the event, the release added. (ANI)

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