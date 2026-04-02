BJP Confident Of Third Term In Assam With Record Mandate: Spokesperson

BJP spokesperson Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya on Thursday said that the opposition in Assam is "directionless and aimless" and has already been rejected by the electorate, expressing confidence that the BJP-led NDA will return to power for a third consecutive term with a record mandate.

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Kishor Kumar Bhattacharya said that the electoral mood in the state clearly reflects public confidence in the BJP-led government's policies and governance.

"In the midst of an intense electoral campaign, it has become evident that the people of Assam have already arrived at a decisive conclusion. The BJP-led NDA will once again form the government with a record mandate," Bhattacharya said, according to an official statement.

According to a press release, he attributed this confidence to what he described as the party's "lucid policies," disciplined campaigning, and firm commitment to safeguarding the rights and primacy of indigenous people in the state.

BJP Slams 'Directionless' Opposition Alliance

Targeting opposition parties, Bhattacharya said their alliance was formed through "reluctant compromises" and suffers from deep ideological contradictions.

"The constituents of this alliance remain poles apart in their ideological positions. The electorate is confused about whether such an alliance would follow nationalist ideals or succumb to appeasement politics," he said.

He further alleged that the opposition has failed to present even a minimum common programme, weakening its credibility. "Their attempt to seek public trust appears futile, as people no longer find any attraction towards such aimless and directionless politics," he added.

Commitment to Indigenous Rights and Heritage

Highlighting the BJP's agenda, Bhattacharya said the party remains firmly opposed to appeasement politics and is committed to preserving India's civilisational ethos while ensuring the primacy of indigenous citizens.

He pointed to the party's manifesto, which outlines 31 key pledges, including strict implementation of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, reclaiming encroached land, and safeguarding cultural and religious institutions such as Satras and Namghars.

Bhattacharya also cited initiatives like Mission Basundhara for land rights and the Asom Darshan scheme for preservation of heritage sites as examples of the party's focus on indigenous welfare.

"The electorate has been reassured by these commitments, and there is a clear indication that the NDA will return to power," he said, adding that signs of the opposition conceding defeat are already visible across the state. (ANI)

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