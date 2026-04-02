Congress' Anand Sharma Lauds NDA's 'Mature' Handling Of West Asia Crisis

Anand Sharma Lauds 'Mature and Skilful' Diplomacy

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday lauded the NDA government's efforts to navigate through the crisis in West Asia, terming the diplomatic approach as "mature and skilful". He further called for "national unity", seeing a mature response prioritising national interest as the "need of the hour".

"Indian diplomatic handling of the crisis has been mature and skillful avoiding potential minefields. India's response must be backed by a national consensus and resolve. Government has held an all-party meeting to apprise the leadership of political Parties of the situation and policy decisions in an unpredictable and volatile situation," Sharma said in a post on X.

"This national dialogue should be sustained. National unity and a mature response guided by national interest are the need of the hour," he added.

The situation in West Asia following the unjustified US - Israel attack on Iran and its retaliatory response has resulted in a global upheaval and economic disruption of grave enormity. (1/11) - Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) April 2, 2026

Economic Impact and Call for Global Leadership

Sharma predicted that global supply chain disruption can lead to depreciation of the rupee, calling for an urgent need to tackle this challenge. He also urged dialogue when rule based multilateral order is on the verge of collapse.

"The war has aggravated the energy, economic and global security challenges. Global supply chain disruption, tremors in world markets and sharp depreciation of the Rupee and national currencies present an immediate and long term challenge that needs to be urgently tackled. The enormity of the crisis must be fully registered. The world can not remain a mute spectator to the collapse of rule based multilateral order and the global crisis management mechanism," he stated.

He advised that India must mobilise the global south and strategic partner countries for the restoration of peace.

"India has throughout history commanded respect for its moral authority and commitment to peace. There is much at stake, especially the future of the younger generation. India must endeavour to mobilise the global south and strategic partner countries to collectively work for the restoration of peace and order," he said.

Intra-Party Rift: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM's Foreign Policy

Sharma's views differ from Congress, which has constantly criticised the government, blaming it for the LPG supply situation in the country.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict, alleging that India has been sidelined in international negotiations and describing the PM as "compromised".

"Our foreign policy is Prime Minister Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the result of this. It's a universal joke. Everybody considers it a universal joke," he said.

Geopolitical Context: Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, have led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)