Uttarakhand Police Gets President's Colour CM Dhami Hails Golden Chapter

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his delight over the Uttarakhand Police being honoured with the prestigious "President's Police Colour," calling it a golden chapter in the state's history. According to an official release, he said that for Uttarakhand, this moment is not just an achievement but a living testament to pride, tradition, and an indomitable spirit of service.

Director General of Police Deepam Seth met the Chief Minister at the CM's residence and shared this information. The Chief Minister stated that this honour places Uttarakhand Police among the select police forces in the country that have received the highest national recognition for their exceptional and distinguished service. He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the DGP, officers, and personnel for this historic achievement. He also expressed gratitude to the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister of India, stating that their visionary leadership and continuous guidance made it possible for the Uttarakhand Police to achieve this milestone. This recognition, he added, not only enhances the prestige of the police force but also elevates Uttarakhand's stature at the national level, the release stated.

A Recognition of Bravery and Dedication

Dhami emphasised that this honour is not merely a decoration but a recognition of years of bravery, discipline, outstanding service, professional excellence, and dedication to the nation. The award is conferred after a rigorous multi-layered evaluation process that thoroughly examines every aspect of policing, including law and order, crime control, internal security, disaster management, public safety, and technological innovation.

He further noted that this honour becomes a permanent symbol of pride and identity, displayed on the police flag and uniform, and serves as a source of inspiration and responsibility for every police personnel, the release noted.

Commendable Performance Amidst Challenges

Despite challenging geographical conditions and limited resources, the Uttarakhand Police has maintained strong law and order and achieved remarkable success in crime control. The use of modern technology and smart policing has been instrumental in building public trust.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the commendable role of the police in disaster management, especially during the 2013 Kedarnath disaster and other natural calamities, where the force demonstrated exceptional courage, swift action, and humanitarian sensitivity, saving thousands of lives, said the release.

Additionally, the efficient management of security, traffic, and crowd control during large-scale events such as the Kumbh Mela, Char Dham Yatra, and Kanwar Yatra stands as a testament to the force's capability.

A Model for Other States

He further stated that in areas like women's safety, cybercrime control, tourism security, and community policing, Uttarakhand Police has developed a model through technological empowerment and public participation that serves as an inspiration for other states.

Historic Achievement in State's Silver Jubilee Year

The Chief Minister noted that receiving this honour in the "Silver Jubilee Year" of the state makes the achievement even more special and historic, symbolising 25 years of Uttarakhand's journey of development, service, and dedication, the release noted.

He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand Police will continue to serve the nation and the state with its motto "Friendship, Service, Security," and assured that the state government remains fully committed to the modernisation and welfare of the police force to establish global standards of smart policing.

DGP Calls it a 'Golden Chapter'

DGP Deepam Seth described the achievement as a "golden chapter" in the history of Uttarakhand Police, stating that it reflects the dedication, courage, and sense of duty of every officer and personnel, as well as the sacrifice and support of their families. He expressed confidence that this honour will inspire the force to set new benchmarks of excellence in the future.

With this proud recognition, Uttarakhand Police will move forward with even greater determination in serving and protecting the nation and the state. (ANI)

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