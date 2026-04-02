Ananya Panday Wraps Up 'Call Me Bae' Season 2 Shoot In Thailand

Actor Ananya Panday had been in Thailand for quite some time filming the second season of the popular show 'Call Me Bae', and on Thursday, the team finally wrapped up the shoot. Taking to Instagram Story, Ananya shared a picture from the final day of the shoot. She posted a photo of a cake on which "CMB 2 Season Wrap" was written. "See you very soon guys," Ananya captioned the post.

Bae's Journey in Season 2

The upcoming season will focus on Bae's (Ananya) journey as her own news show finally goes on air. While this brings her fame and attention, it also brings new challenges in both her personal and work life.

In the second season, Bae's life becomes more complicated when her ex-husband returns. At the same time, she also finds herself getting distracted by her charming boss. This leaves her confused as she struggles to balance her feelings and her growing career.

New Dynamics in Bae's Friend Circle

Her close group of friends will also face problems in the new season. The arrival of a "Nayi Behen" in their circle will start creating tension among the group.

Behind The Scenes: Production and Cast

The show is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. The series will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

Returning and New Cast Members

Apart from Ananya, several actors from the first season will return. The cast includes Vir Das, Shruti Haasan, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Lisa Mishra.

Actor Mini Mathur will also join the cast in the new season.

The first season of the show was released in September 2024. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)