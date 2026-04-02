MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Visibility 360 Releases Study Revealing Law Firm Appearance Gaps in AI Searches Visibility 360 has released a new report that reveals that only 27% of accomplished law firms appear in AI-generated recommendations for potential clients.

April 02, 2026 11:42 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Beach Park, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Visibility 360 has released a study titled 'Why Only One in Four Top Law Firms Appear in AI Recommendations,' exploring the gap between traditional digital marketing approaches, which focus on keywords and search engine optimization tactics, and the signals that emerging AI systems recognize as indicative of expertise.

Interested parties can learn more at .







Visibility 360 Releases Study Revealing Law Firm Appearance Gaps In AI Searches

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The study examined 56 accomplished law firms across 14 U.S. legal markets and found that only 27% appeared when AI systems were asked to recommend attorneys in specific practice areas. Category-specific legal queries were tested across four major AI platforms-ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Gemini, and Perplexity-and only 15 of the evaluated firms appeared in AI-generated recommendations.

Visibility 360 says the results confirm the warning that marketing experts have been sounding for months - law firms that lack authoritative citations, media features, and external confirmation struggle to appear in AI recommendations, regardless of strong credentials and track records. Even highly-experienced professionals can remain invisible to AI because their accomplishments are not presented in a manner that the platforms recognize as authoritative. As a result, these firms may struggle to attract the clients and revenues they desire over time, the team notes.

The company's framework addresses three elements AI views as credible: positioning that defines category relevance, credential engineering that builds third-party validation, and strategic presence across trusted platforms.

Their guide also argues that AI engines take notice of legal practices that receive coverage from respected media outlets, that earn recognition from trusted websites, that are cited as expert commentary, and that answer key questions in ordered content. Platforms see these signals as evidence that a firm is a reputable source and list it among recommendations. Over time, these credibility signals compound to foster trust with AI, Visibility 360 explains.

In contrast to public relations strategies that emphasize surface-level perception, Visibility 360's methodology centers on establishing a foundation of authority that aligns with how AI platforms assess and validate expertise.

Visibility 360 helps professionals and business leaders transform expertise into visible credibility online. Founded by Barbara Drady, the firm works with clients in reputation-sensitive fields where trust directly influences selection, pricing power, and market position. Drady brings more than three decades of experience building and selling multiple companies before focusing on authority positioning and media strategy.

For more information, please visit .

Contact Info:

Name: Visibility 360

Email: ...

Organization: Visibility 360 Inc.

Address: 10060 West Fairbanks Avenue, Beach Park, Illinois 60099, United States

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Plentisoft