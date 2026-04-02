MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Covalis Capital Selects GLIO VettaFi Index Series as Primary Benchmark for Global Infrastructure Strategy

April 02, 2026 11:43 AM EDT | Source: VettaFi

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Covalis Capital ("Covalis"), a global asset manager specializing in infrastructure and other highly interconnected sectors including utilities, energy, industrials and materials, today announced it has selected the GLIO VettaFi Index Series as the primary benchmark for its listed infrastructure mandates.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of global benchmarks, with Covalis identifying the GLIO VettaFi Index as the premier standard for capturing the complex dynamics of the global listed infrastructure market. The index series is widely recognized for its "purist" definition of infrastructure, ensuring that benchmarks remain focused on high-quality, long-lived physical assets.

Precision Through Collaboration

Covalis selected the index series not only for its technical rigor but for the unique, consultative nature of the VettaFi team. Unlike static, legacy benchmarks, the GLIO VettaFi methodology benefits from an iterative approach that integrates real-time developments within the global infrastructure universe.

"We selected the GLIO VettaFi Index Series for its unparalleled accuracy and comprehensive international reach," said Leonardo Anguiano, Portfolio Manager, Global Listed Infrastructure Strategy, Covalis Capital. "Equally important, the VettaFi team is by far the most engaged and collaborative group working with portfolio managers in the space. Their pragmatic perspective allows the benchmark to evolve with the sector, capturing its most valuable characteristics while maintaining a disciplined, purist definition of infrastructure."

Institutional Momentum

The adoption of the index by Covalis Capital underscores a broader trend of institutional shift toward specialized, transparent indexing in the real assets space. The GLIO VettaFi Index Series provides investors with a clear lens into the performance of essential services, including energy transmission, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

Fraser Hughes, CEO of GLIO, commented: "We are delighted that Covalis Capital has selected the GLIO VettaFi Index, recognizing the strength of our methodology and the depth of our listed infrastructure expertise. This partnership reinforces the growing institutional adoption of GLIO's indices as a trusted benchmark for global infrastructure and real assets exposure."

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About Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital, founded in 2012, is a global asset manager specializing in a group of highly interconnected sectors including utilities, energy, infrastructure, industrials and materials. The firm invests globally across public and private markets, with strategies spanning hedge funds, long-only and private investments. Covalis follows a rigorous fundamental research approach, supported by a team of over 50 investment professionals covering sub-sectors, policy and regulation, ESG and private markets.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success.

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VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit:

About GLIO

The Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) is the representative body for the $3.5 trillion market capitalization listed infrastructure asset class. GLIO raises investor awareness for the asset class through research, education, events, and promotion.

GLIO is supported by its membership structure. Its members are regulated utilities, transportation infrastructure, communications infrastructure, and energy transportation infrastructure companies. In total, GLIO corporate members represent well over $1trn in market capitalization, or $1.5trn in Enterprise Value.

Specialist listed infrastructure managers make up a significant part of the membership, along with banks and advisors. The specialist managers manage approximately $160bn in assets under management.

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Media Contact: Chris Sullivan ...

Source: VettaFi







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Source: VettaFi