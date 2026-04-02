Sri Lanka Forms Panel To Tackle Water Shortage

Sri Lanka's National Water Supply and Drainage Board has formed a special operations committee to tackle the worsening drinking water shortage, as prolonged dry weather continues to strain supply nationwide, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The committee, appointed by board chairman Chandana Bandara and general manager T. Barathithasan, has been tasked with overseeing water distribution and managing limited resources amid declining water levels and reduced production capacity, local media reported on Thursday.

The committee will continuously monitor water sources, production levels, and supply patterns, conducting daily and weekly reviews to assess conditions and respond to emerging risks. It will also coordinate with relevant sectors and submit management reports to support operational decisions and ensure supply continuity.

The move comes as key water treatment facilities supplying the capital, Colombo, approach critically low levels. The Kalatuwawa Water Treatment Plant has roughly 20 days of supply remaining, while the Labugama plant has about 50 days' worth. Authorities warned that rising consumption, fueled by prolonged dry weather, is accelerating depletion and could further strain production capacity.

The Board indicated that restrictions on drinking water production may soon be necessary if conditions persist, as current consumption is unsustainable against dwindling reserves. A 24-hour water cut has already been announced for certain areas in Colombo due to limited availability.

Officials emphasized that the new committee will implement measures to distribute water more efficiently, aiming to prevent extended daily interruptions and maintain minimum service levels until water sources recover. The public has been urged to limit usage to essential needs to ease pressure on the system and avoid severe disruptions in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, experts suggest that this crisis could accelerate the adoption of innovative water-saving technologies in Sri Lanka, such as smart metering, rainwater harvesting, and satellite-assisted monitoring of reservoirs, potentially reshaping the country's approach to water management for the long term.