Russian Forces Struck Kharkiv With“Shahed” Drones For First Time - Terekhov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the start of the day, the enemy has fired on Kharkiv 11 times; all strikes were in the Kyivskyi district. Most of the enemy UAVs were rocket-powered, and this marks the first time the enemy has used them against Kharkiv. There could have been more strikes, but thanks to the military's efforts, some of the enemy drones were shot down-we thank the air defense forces,” the statement reads.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, a residential building was directly hit during the day, and two women were injured.

“A direct hit on a residential building in the Kyivskyi district of the city has been confirmed. The strike caused a fire on the second and third floors. Two people are known to have been injured: a 61-year-old and a 52-year-old woman suffered blast injuries and are receiving all necessary medical care,” Syniehubov said.

Three children injured inregion in Russian strike

According to the regional police, one of the victims is in the hospital.

The fire, which spread over 200 square meters, was extinguished at 5:19 p.m., according to the regional office of the State Emergency Service.

As reported, on the morning and afternoon of April 2, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with Shahed-type UAVs.

Overnight, the Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility.