Global Primary Aluminum Output Reaches 6.317 Million Tonnes In January 2026: IAI

MENAFN - GetNews) Latest statistics from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) show that global primary aluminum production stood at 6.317 million tonnes in January 2026, maintaining a steady growth trend. The figure represents a year-on-year increase from 6.239 million tonnes in January 2025 and a slight rise compared with the revised December 2025 output of 6.3 million tonnes.

As the world's largest aluminum producer, China contributed an estimated 3.786 million tonnes to the global total in January, up marginally from the revised 3.775 million tonnes recorded in the previous month. This stable output growth reflects resilient smelting operations, improved capacity utilization, and consistent feedstock supply across major production regions.

The sustained production expansion provides a reliable raw material foundation for the downstream aluminum fabrication and machining sector. For manufacturers focused on aluminum plates, bars, tubes, and precision machined components, steady primary aluminum supply supports predictable material costs, optimized production scheduling, and stable delivery performance for end-use markets including construction, automotive, electrical engineering, and industrial machinery.

Market observers note that the mild monthly growth aligns with balanced global supply demand dynamics, helping to limit excessive price volatility in the aluminum market. Looking ahead, industry players expect production to remain steady in the coming months, supported by steady industrial demand and ongoing capacity optimization.

Stable primary aluminum supply remains a key pillar for the entire value chain, enabling downstream fabricators to enhance product quality, expand customized processing capabilities, and strengthen competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

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