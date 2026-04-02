Common Faults In Noodle Production Lines: A Complete Analysis Learn How To Quickly Troubleshoot And Resolve In 3 Minutes

MENAFN - GetNews) Do you often encounter the following issues with your noodle production line? How can these problems be solved? Now, we will share decades of experience from our technical team with you:

1. Noodles Breakage

Diagnosis: Frequent breakage, uneven length, or crumbling during cutting, steaming, or drying.

Solution: Insufficient water or overly firm dough:

Add appropriate water and extend the maturation process.

Dull or improperly adjusted cutting blades: Sharpen or replace the blade and adjust the gap.

Insufficient rolling passes: Increase the number of rolling passes to remove air bubbles.

2. Noodles Sticking Together

Diagnosis: Noodles stick together, can't be separated, or stick to the mesh belt/knife.

Solution:

High moisture content: Reduce the water added and extend the maturation time.

Insufficient steaming or inadequate temperature: Increase steam pressure and slow down the line speed.

Lack of flour on the cutting blades: Apply an appropriate amount of flour, clean the blades and conveyor belts.

3. Uneven Thickness / Size

Diagnosis: One side of the noodle is thicker than the other, or the noodle sheets have uneven thickness.

Solution:

Uneven roller gap: Re-adjust the side wheels to ensure they are parallel.

Debris or wear on the rollers: Clean the roller surfaces and check for wear.

Noodle sheets running off-center: Correct the tension and alignment of the conveyor belt.

4. Dough Sticking to the Rollers

Diagnosis: Dough sticks to the rollers and doesn't move down properly, leading to material buildup.

Solution:

Dough is too soft or too wet: Reduce water content and improve the maturation process.

Roller surface is not clean: Clean the rollers and check if the scraper is properly attached.

Inconsistent roller speeds: Synchronize the front and rear roller speeds.

5. Equipment Jamming / Poor Operation

Diagnosis: Sudden stoppage, alarms, material pileup, or failure to move materials.

Solution:

Excessive dough accumulation: Stop the machine immediately and clean out the dough clogs.

Mismatched speeds: Adjust the frequency inverter speeds and the chain accordingly.

Blocked entry: Clear the material entry point and avoid placing large chunks of dough directly onto the machine.

6. Abnormal Noise from Equipment

Diagnosis: Grinding, buzzing, or frictional sounds from gears or bearings.

Solution:

Lack of lubrication: Apply lubricating oil to bearings and gears.

Loose parts: Tighten the foundation bolts, screws, and pulleys.

Wear and tear: Inspect belts, gears, and bearings; replace worn parts promptly.

With years of technical expertise, Haikejia's noodle production line equipment has been specially optimized to address these issues, significantly reducing the likelihood of these problems occurring, giving customers worldwide peace of mind.





