High Pressure Sewer Jetter Vs Low Pressure: European Customers Test The Difference At AMJET
“Isn't higher water flow always better?”
It's a common assumption in the drain cleaning industry. However, real-world performance depends not only on water flow but also on pressure design and application scenarios. To help customers fully understand the difference, AMJET provides live factory demonstrations comparing low-pressure high-flow (L systems) and high-pressure Sewer Jet ter (H systems) configurations.
Understanding L and H Systems in Sewer Jetting
Before testing, many visitors are unfamiliar with how pressure and flow affect cleaning performance. During the factory tour, AMJET engineers explain the operational principles behind each system.
L System - Low Pressure, High Flow
Low-pressure, high-flow machines are designed for moving large volumes of material quickly. They are commonly used for:
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Sludge removal
Sand and sediment flushing
Household waste cleaning
Soft or loose blockages
The strong water volume helps transport debris efficiently through pipelines, making L systems suitable for routine maintenance tasks.
H System - High Pressure, Lower Flow
In contrast, the high pressure sewer jetter system focuses on penetration power rather than volume. It is specifically engineered for challenging cleaning conditions such as:
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Heavy grease accumulation
Tree root intrusion
Hardened deposits
Long-term stubborn blockages
Higher pressure allows water jets to cut, break, and penetrate materials that low-pressure systems cannot effectively remove.
Real Factory Testing Changes Everything
Theory alone rarely convinces professionals. That's why AMJET encourages customers to conduct real on-site testing at the factory.
During the demonstration, European visitors operated both systems under realistic working conditions. They observed differences in jet impact force, blockage removal efficiency, and overall cleaning results.
After comparing performance directly, the decision became clear.
The customer immediately chose the H system.
Why?
Because experience revealed what specifications alone cannot fully explain.
The Real Power of High Pressure
Once operators feel the performance of a high-pressure system, the advantages become obvious:
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More pressure delivers deeper penetration into compacted blockages.
More cutting force breaks grease and roots faster.
More efficiency reduces cleaning time and labor costs.
Instead of relying solely on water volume, high-pressure technology concentrates energy exactly where it is needed.
This approach is increasingly preferred by professional plumbing contractors working in demanding commercial and municipal environments across Europe.
Helping Professionals Choose the Right Equipment
At AMJET, customer education is just as important as machine manufacturing. Every factory visit is designed to help buyers understand how equipment performs in real applications rather than relying only on catalog specifications.
By testing machines personally, customers gain confidence in selecting the right configuration for their business needs.
The result is smarter investment decisions and better long-term performance.
Experience Before You Decide
AMJET believes the best way to understand sewer jetting technology is simple:
See it. Test it. Compare it.
Factory demonstrations allow professionals to experience the true difference between pressure systems - and discover why high-pressure sewer jetters continue gaining popularity worldwide.
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