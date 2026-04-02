MASSPOINT Showcases Advanced Microgrid Solutions At The 2026 Lyon Exhibition

At the highly anticipated energy exhibition held in France from March 10-11, 2026, Masspoint, dedicated to providing "safe, intelligent, and integrated" energy solutions, made a grand appearance. Masspoint showcased its latest technological achievements in microgrids and hybrid energy systems, highlighting some of its core technical capabilities in intelligent energy control and system integration. As a solution provider focusing on microgrid energy applications, Masspoint is always committed to providing system solutions that meet actual engineering needs for complex power supply scenarios Technology: MASSPOINT Microgrid Control and Hybrid Energy SolutionsDuring the exhibition, Masspoint showcased an advanced microgrid control system. This system can flexibly connect to photovoltaic systems, energy storage systems, and traditional generator sets, and supports the unified connection and centralized control of new photovoltaic power plants and existing photovoltaic systems, achieving optimized operation under different application conditions.







This control system can coordinate the operation of diesel generator sets, gas generator sets, and other distributed power sources, enabling the microgrid system to operate stably in both grid-connected and off-grid modes. Through intelligent control strategies, the system features grid-forming and grid-supporting functions, which can effectively maintain voltage and frequency stability and improve overall power supply reliability.







This solution is suitable for various scenarios such as industrial applications, mining operations, island power supply, and remote area power supply. By integrating renewable energy, traditional power generation, and energy storage systems, it achieves the goals of reducing fuel consumption, improving energy utilization efficiency, and enhancing power supply stability.







During the exhibition, our team enthusiastically engaged in frequent interactions with various industry professionals, mainly including project developers, PV installers, and numerous scholars dedicated to energy storage industry research. At the event, we not only shared professional technical insights but also established deep mutual trust with several highly interested clients through our sincere service, laying a solid foundation for subsequent local project cooperation in Europe.







Looking to the Future: Continuously Expanding Global Brand Presence through Interaction and InnovationOn this trip to France, MASSPOINT not only comprehensively demonstrated its robust energy storage products to the European market but also gained valuable frontline market experience. The content exhibited this time represents only a portion of Masspoint's overall energy solutions. In the future, Masspoint will continue to rely on its rich engineering experience and continuous technological innovation to provide global customers with more reliable, professional, and practical microgrid energy solutions.