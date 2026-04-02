China Technology Group's Revenue And Losses Both Widened, Prompting A Business Repositioning.

MENAFN - GetNews) According to the 2025 financial report of China Technology Group, its revenue from continuing operations surged by 103% to HK$728 million in 2025.

The Group's net loss widened to HK$525 million, mainly due to non-cash impairment provisions for property and equipment, but did not erode operating cash flow.

The debt-to-asset ratio was significantly reduced from 195.9% to 75.6%, resulting in net assets of approximately HK$102 million.

Analysis indicates a shift in the group's strategic focus: leveraging aerospace technology as its core capability to systematically develop three high-growth sectors-energy storage, precision manufacturing, and new energy ships. Specifically, the 900MW/2.8GWh grid-side independent energy storage power stations in Dezhou, Shandong and Cangzhou, Hebei, are scheduled to be connected to the grid starting in August 2026. Supported by the national capacity pricing mechanism, and coupled with revenue from electricity trading and ancillary services, the project's IRR is expected to reach 7-8%. Simultaneously, the company is establishing an energy storage equipment manufacturing base, creating a closed-loop "equipment + operation" system, and is upgrading from a system integrator to an industry chain integrator.

Based on a comprehensive assessment using DCF and comparable company valuation methods, the company is expected to achieve operating profitability in 2026 and enter a profit release period in 2027.

Among the four major sectors, whether the aerospace business applications will be implemented within the year and whether the energy storage power stations will be completed and connected to the grid as scheduled within the year are key factors to observe.

Whether the electronics manufacturing business can replicate the high growth rate of 2025 remains to be seen.

Whether new energy vessels can launch low-cost electric ships to replace diesel in 2026 will be a major turning point for their business.

If the project meets expectations, it will significantly improve the company's business growth rate and stability, but the overall development trend needs to be observed over time. In the medium to long term, the synergistic effect of the four major business segments will materialize. The risk lies in project execution delays or falling short of expectations.

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