New Book Open Strong Helps Entrepreneurs Avoid Costly Commercial Leasing Mistakes That Derail Great Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)Commercial real estate expert John Rodgers has released Open Strong: The Complete Guide to Leasing Commercial Space for Restaurants and Retail Operators, a new book designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the complex process of selecting, negotiating, and securing commercial space for their businesses.







Written for restaurant and retail operators opening their first brick-and-mortar location-or expanding an existing concept-Open Strong provides clear, practical, step-by-step instruction for making some of the most consequential decisions a business owner will face. The book offers proven tools and strategies for securing the right space and negotiating an optimal commercial lease, along with access to additional online resources that support the process.

"I've seen countless great concepts fail because the lease was bad or the location had hidden traps," Rodgers said. "I wrote this book to give entrepreneurs the knowledge and leverage they need to be set up for success before they tie themselves to a location or a lease."

Open Strong walks readers through every stage of the site-selection and leasing process-from identifying promising locations and evaluating site traffic to negotiating letters of intent, managing construction considerations, and understanding the clauses in commercial lease agreements that can shape a business's long-term success.

Rodgers spent more than 30 years helping businesses secure successful locations, including serving as Vice President of Real Estate and Development for Subway® of South Florida, where he identified hundreds of profitable sites and negotiated thousands of commercial leases during the company's rapid regional expansion.

Today, Rodgers shares the strategies and tools outlined in Open Strong through consulting, speaking engagements, and educational resources while continuing to work directly with entrepreneurs, franchisors (teaching Development Staff), franchise operators, and business owners on-site selection, deal negotiation, and commercial lease structuring. John Rodgers is available for interviews.

Open Strong: The Complete Guide to Leasing Commercial Space for Restaurants and Retail Operators is now available on Amazon.

Book Preview:

About John Rodgers:

Contact:

Michael

JMR396 Management

833-456-7396

...