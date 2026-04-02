FROM PLATFORM WARS TO INFRASTRUCTURE WARS: Hop-On's Digitalage Defines Stateful Media Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent-Pending Architecture Converts Every Livestream Into Permanent, Searchable Assets at Frame Zero - Positioning HPNN as Licensable Infrastructure Provider for $500B+ Creator Economy TEMECULA, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The streaming wars were about platforms competing for users. The infrastructure wars that follow will be about who controls where media value is created-not distributed. Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN), through its subsidiary Digitalage, has implemented that foundational layer. Stateful Media Infrastructure is a patent-pending technical architecture that transforms every livestream from a transient broadcast into a permanent, structured, searchable asset from frame zero - not after encoding, not in post-production, but at the moment of creation. Every major platform today is built on stateless media architecture. That foundation is now obsolete.



WHAT "STATEFUL" MEANS - AND WHY IT MATTERS: Traditional media systems ("stateless") discard content context at creation - requiring expensive post-processing for transcription, metadata, and monetization. This is why incumbent platforms retain 45–55% of creator revenue.

Stateful architecture captures this data in real time at frame zero, eliminating post-processing costs and enabling 70–85% creator revenue share.

The difference is not operational. It is architectural.

That architecture creates a structural economic moat incumbents cannot replicate without rebuilding their platforms and cannibalizing existing revenue models.



THE PROBLEM: A CENTURY OF STATELESS MEDIA

For over a century, broadcast infrastructure has operated on a fundamental constraint: the moment content is created, the system discards its context. Video is encoded. Audio is compressed. Participants remain unnamed. What remains is an inert file awaiting post-processing to become useful.

Radio, television, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok - all built on this stateless foundation. They captured value not at creation, but through distribution: applying structure, searchability, and monetization after the fact.

The infrastructure layer where media value is created has remained unclaimed. Until now.

THE BREAKTHROUGH: FRAME ZERO ARCHITECTURE

Stateful Media Infrastructure ends the stateless era. Through the OOVE AI production engine, every Digitalage broadcast is analyzed in real time - video composition, audio transcription with speaker identification, rights verification, contextual metadata - creating a structured data object at creation, not a file awaiting manual tagging.

A creator's live broadcast becomes an indexed, timestamped archive the moment it ends. A journalist's field report becomes a cryptographically verified, provenance-stamped document. Content arrives monetization-ready, rights-cleared, and discovery-optimized before reaching any distribution channel.

This is not feature enhancement. It is economic reclassification.

THE INFRASTRUCTURE THESIS: AWS FOR MEDIA

Digitalage is not another platform. It is the infrastructure layer beneath platforms.

AWS for media. Stripe for creator monetization. NVIDIA for AI compute.

The comparison is precise. AWS did not compete with web hosting - it became the infrastructure layer beneath it. Stripe did not compete with e-commerce - it became the payment infrastructure they licensed. NVIDIA did not compete with AI applications - it became the computational foundation they required.

Infrastructure companies do not compete. They get licensed.

Digitalage is not competing with YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok. It is building the infrastructure layer those platforms will eventually need to integrate if they choose to offer stateful media capabilities without rebuilding their entire technical stack.

THE ECONOMIC MOAT: 70–85% VS. 45–55%

Digitalage operates a 70–85% creator revenue share model - not as promotion, but as structural design enabled by stateful architecture. The industry standard across major platforms is 45–55%.

That 20–30 percentage point difference represents the economic moat. Incumbents cannot close this gap without dismantling revenue models that generate billions in annual cash flow. Stateful Media Infrastructure eliminates post-processing costs, allowing Digitalage to return significantly more revenue to creators while maintaining sustainable unit economics.

When creators realize they can earn 30–40% more revenue on infrastructure that makes their content more discoverable and more monetizable, platform migration becomes economically inevitable.

OPERATIONAL PROOF: FROM CONCEPT TO PRODUCTION

Over the past thirty days, Digitalage has documented operational proof on the public record: a working platform, live testers, filmed product demonstrations, and AI-powered real-time transcription running in production at .

The infrastructure is live. The economics are structural. The patent portfolio is prosecution-ready.

PATENT-PENDING IP PORTFOLIO

Digitalage's infrastructure is protected by patent-pending technologies covering stateful media architecture, identity-verified content provenance, OOVE AI real-time transcription, and creator economic infrastructure.

Hop-on's IP licensing track record - over $100 million in executed transactions with Nokia, Microsoft, Samsung, Qualcomm, and Motorola - provides the institutional framework for prosecuting and commercializing Digitalage's expanding patent portfolio at enterprise scale.

THE STRATEGIC ENDGAME: THREE PATHS TO VALUE CREATION

Every platform built on stateless architecture faces a strategic choice: rebuild from scratch to offer stateful media capabilities, or license the infrastructure from the company that has already deployed it.

The stateful media category creates three value-creation paths:

1. ENTERPRISE LICENSING: News organizations and broadcasters requiring verifiable content provenance and editorial integrity infrastructure

2. PLATFORM INTEGRATION: Incumbent platforms facing a rebuild-or-license decision for stateful media capabilities

3. STRATEGIC M&A: Big Tech acquisition as controlling creation infrastructure becomes a competitive imperative

All three paths are favorable.

CEO STATEMENT

"We did not build a better streaming app. We built the infrastructure that makes media behave like software - structured at creation, searchable forever, economically liquid from frame zero," said Peter Michaels, CEO and Chairman of Hop-on, Inc. and Digitalage.

"The platforms that control distribution captured the last era. The companies that control stateful infrastructure will capture the next. This is not a product cycle. It is an infrastructure replacement cycle. That infrastructure is now live."

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. (OTCID: HPNN)

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology holding company with a multi-decade record of innovation in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications. Hop-on developed the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone-named TIME Magazine's Invention of the Year-and holds essential licensing agreements across mobile and computing technologies. Through its subsidiary Digitalage, Hop-on is building the foundational infrastructure layer for Stateful Media: live-first broadcasting, AI-powered content intelligence, verifiable content provenance, and creator economic infrastructure for the next generation of digital media.

ABOUT DIGITALAGE

Digitalage is the first media infrastructure company operating under a Stateful Media architecture: a production platform that analyzes and structures every stream at creation across video, audio, participants, and context, converting live broadcasts into permanent, searchable, rights-attributed assets from frame zero. The platform is production-deployed with OOVE AI active, live creator broadcasting underway, and enterprise newsroom validation in progress. Both the Digitalage live streaming platform and Newsroom OS are patent-pending technologies.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT

Peter Michaels

Chairman & CEO

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage

...

+1-949-756-9008

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. For additional information, visit:

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

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